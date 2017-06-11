Elle Macpherson answers your questions

Q: “What is the least expensive thing you can do to improve the look of your skin?” - Michelle Drake

ELLE: "The least expensive thing is water! I go on about water all day long to anyone who will listen, my boys roll their eyes at me. I have multiple glass water bottles for the whole family and every morning I fill them up and leave them around the house so there’s always water on hand. I start each day with warm water and lemon, sometimes cayenne pepper to boost metabolism, but also to start the rehydration process. I routinely drink three litres a day - more if I’ve done a tough workout such as boxing or some kind of interval training. My nutritional doctor and wellness mentor Dr Simone Laubscher taught me that our bodies are made up of trillions of tiny cells, which all need to be hydrated. By drinking two to three litres of water a day (everyone is different apparently in how much they need) our cells will be like plump little grapes, but if we are dehydrated and don’t drink enough water, they’ll be like shrivelled little raisins. This translates to the way our skin looks. Drink plenty of water for plump hydrated looking skin."

Q: "I’ve always loved your skin complexion and was wondering what your best skincare tip is" - Ellen Bradbury

ELLE: "It’s nothing new and there is no magic serum or cream. I firmly believe that beauty radiates from the inside out. If I am looking after myself, eating well, getting enough sleep and exercising, it shows on the outside. I always start my wellness/beauty routine with two teaspoons of The Super Elixir Alkalising Greens (from £62) every morning in cold spring water. When I started taking it, I noticed my skin became dewy, looked plumper and had a glow. My sugar cravings subsided as my blood sugar levels became more balanced. My digestion improved. I lost weight. I felt more upbeat and emotionally balanced. The supplement helps to keep me feeling like my body is getting the nutrients it needs to take on the day effectively. I don’t have to take anything else as it is complete with vitamins, minerals, pre- and probiotics, it’s highly absorbable and nourishes the cells right down to mitochondria. I know if I nourish my cells from the inside it will show on the outside.

I have often said the one skincare regret is all the sunbaking I did when I was younger, all those summer days spent in the Aussie sun

I have often said the one skincare regret is all the sunbaking I did when I was younger, all those summer days spent in the Aussie sun, with no sunscreen have now appeared on my skin. I’ve got definite crow’s feet that perhaps wouldn’t be so apparent and some blemishes on my skin, but I am in my 50s after all. I have come to appreciate the skin I am in, and as much as I sometimes wish I had worn sunscreen more, it’s also part of who I am. These days there are a few things I try to stick to for healthy skin - as I mentioned, drinking three litres of water a day. I have really dry skin so I am also a big cleanser and moisturiser. Natura Bissē Diamond Extreme Cream (£288) is so good, and so is their Diamond Life Infusion Retinol Eye Serum £229.