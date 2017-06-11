Elle Macpherson answers your questions

Q: “What is the least expensive thing you can do to improve the look of your skin?” - Michelle Drake
ELLE: "The least expensive thing is water! I go on about water all day long to anyone who will listen, my boys roll their eyes at me. I have multiple glass water bottles for the whole family and every morning I fill them up and leave them around the house so there’s always water on hand. I start each day with warm water and lemon, sometimes cayenne pepper to boost metabolism, but also to start the rehydration process. I routinely drink three litres a day - more if I’ve done a tough workout such as boxing or some kind of interval training. My nutritional doctor and wellness mentor Dr Simone Laubscher taught me that our bodies are made up of trillions of tiny cells, which all need to be hydrated. By drinking two to three litres of water a day (everyone is different apparently in how much they need) our cells will be like plump little grapes, but if we are dehydrated and don’t drink enough water, they’ll be like shrivelled little raisins. This translates to the way our skin looks. Drink plenty of water for plump hydrated looking skin."
MORE GLOSS: Best moisturisers for dry skin
Q: "I’ve always loved your skin complexion and was wondering what your best skincare tip is" - Ellen Bradbury
ELLE: "It’s nothing new and there is no magic serum or cream. I firmly believe that beauty radiates from the inside out. If I am looking after myself, eating well, getting enough sleep and exercising, it shows on the outside. I always start my wellness/beauty routine with two teaspoons of The Super Elixir Alkalising Greens (from £62) every morning in cold spring water. When I started taking it, I noticed my skin became dewy, looked plumper and had a glow. My sugar cravings subsided as my blood sugar levels became more balanced. My digestion improved. I lost weight. I felt more upbeat and emotionally balanced. The supplement helps to keep me feeling like my body is getting the nutrients it needs to take on the day effectively. I don’t have to take anything else as it is complete with vitamins, minerals, pre- and probiotics, it’s highly absorbable and nourishes the cells right down to mitochondria. I know if I nourish my cells from the inside it will show on the outside.
I have often said the one skincare regret is all the sunbaking I did when I was younger, all those summer days spent in the Aussie sun
I have often said the one skincare regret is all the sunbaking I did when I was younger, all those summer days spent in the Aussie sun, with no sunscreen have now appeared on my skin. I’ve got definite crow’s feet that perhaps wouldn’t be so apparent and some blemishes on my skin, but I am in my 50s after all. I have come to appreciate the skin I am in, and as much as I sometimes wish I had worn sunscreen more, it’s also part of who I am. These days there are a few things I try to stick to for healthy skin - as I mentioned, drinking three litres of water a day. I have really dry skin so I am also a big cleanser and moisturiser. Natura Bissē Diamond Extreme Cream (£288) is so good, and so is their Diamond Life Infusion Retinol Eye Serum £229.
I put Dr Brandt's Do Not Age Transforming Pearl Serum (£97.60) first and then the Diamond Cream over the top.
Q: “What is the one piece of beauty advice you’d give your 18-year-old self?” Sharon David
ELLE: "I would say, “You’re not going to be picked as a model every time and that’s OK.” I would say, “That’s why you need to go out and do your own thing.” I would also say, “Please put sunscreen on! You can’t tell now but one day soon you will have crow’s feet that appear much sooner than they should.” And of course, not to sweat the small stuff.
MORE GLOSS: 10 fake tan tips everyone needs to know
Q: “What or who inspired you to start a business within the health and wellness industry?” Karen Whittingham
ELLE: "I started WelleCo just over three years ago with my co-founder Andrea Horwood-Bux , who runs the global business as CEO. We wanted to start a premium wellness company based around the extraordinary alkalising supplements I was originally prescribed by my nutritionist, Dr Simone Laubscher . Together we could see a shift in priorities and an increasing importance on wellness not just in our lives but on a profound level globally. We wanted to share these bio-live, plant-based supplements that had become intrinsic to our lives. It was when I started including these greens as part of my daily ritual that I finally felt like my body was able to absorb all the nutrients it craved. Like many others facing small or large health issues, I discovered the profound effect good nutrition can have on the way you feel and look. WelleCo’s signature product, The Super Elixir Alkalising Greens (from £62) is an all-in-one organic, high potency alkalizing greens supplement formulated by Dr Laubsher and based on her many years’ experience treating patients from her Harley St Clinic and as the head of Third Space Medicine. This all-natural, non-synthetic, daily multivitamin can help restore a healthy pH balance and assist with lowering acidity in the body that can lead to inflammation, low energy, weight gain and accelerated ageing of the cells. I take two teaspoons every day in filtered water."
Q: “Of all your range what is your favourite and anything new in the pipeline?" - Jasmine Clarke
ELLE: The Super Elixir Alkalising Formula every morning is part of my daily ritual so I feel well, energised and have that alkaline glow every day. In the autumn we are launching our WelleCo Food, it will be available on welleco.com. We’ve spent a lot of time taste testing and perfecting the products and we are very excited to share. There will be Chia Puddings, the perfect clean-fibre rich snack, gluten-free with absolutely no artificial flavours or preservatives. And our Chai Latte, a coffee alternative made from a powerful blend of herbs including eleuthero, bacopa extract, gingko, turmeric and prebiotic fibre, which assist with memory, cognitive function and energy. It comes in a handy tin, similar to the packaging of our protein range. It’s in powder form, all you need to do is add water. It’s going to be a busy year ahead, we are excited!
Do you have a question for Elle? Let us know in the comments below.
Find out more about Welleco at www.welleco.co.uk
For all of Elle's monthly columns for GTG click here.