Elle Macpherson: the goddess of greens

I discovered the profound benefit of good nutrition from Dr Simone Laubscher, my nutritional doctor. By reducing acid-forming foods and replacing them with nutrient-packed vegetables and fruits, the body can return to an alkaline state, rid itself of toxins and allow the digestive system and liver to rest and recuperate. My philosophy is to eat more plants, fewer animals and to take an absorbable bio-live Alkalising Greens supplement such as my The Super Elixir Alkalising Greens.
My greens on a plate
I love kale, spinach, sprouts and rocket. I will generally always have greens with whatever I eat at lunch – often a vegetarian salad with a base of pulses, lentils or quinoa, loaded up with leafy greens and other vegetables from all colours of the rainbow. At dinner, I will try to include greens too. My evening meal often consists of fresh line caught fish with salad or vegetables. I try to avoid carbs after 5pm.
The importance of mixing up your greens
I have come to understand (thanks to my work with Dr Laubscher PHd) that different vegetables - and that includes greens - have different benefits. It’s not about eating one type every day, but eating a range of seasonal produce, it’s about variety and balance. For example, broccoli, sprouts, cabbage and spinach are high in vitamin A which is essential for healthy skin, hair and nails, but they are also high in vitamin C. Meanwhile kale is a good source of iron and calcium.
My Super Elixir - the green machine
My nutritionist, Dr Simone Laubscher helped to formulate the Alkalising Greens. She started with super greens as the base – wheat grass, barley grass aloe, alfalfa, spinach, broccoli, spirulina, kelp, dandelion and horsetail. But that is just the beginning. All 45 whole food ingredients have been cold pressed so they are bio-live absorbable by the body. Each premium ingredient is added in scientifically calculated ratios, designed to work together to support all 11 systems of the body. Many people believe it encourages cellular renewal and therefore helps with anti-ageing. When all of our 11 body systems are nourished well and detoxifying properly, they are in their optimal state. Since taking the Alkalising Greens; my workouts are strong, I've lost weight, I don't have sugar cravings and my energy levels are better than ever.
My ultimate green recipe
For me, the idea of a green smoothie is to pack in as many bio live ingredients as possible. To keep it healthy my secret is to use leafy greens as the base and add flavour with 1-2 low GI fruits such as bananas or cherries. My go-to recipe at the moment is spinach, frozen banana, pear, kiwi fruit, almond milk and two teaspoons of The Super Elixir Alkalising Greens.
Teaching my children to eat healthily
I have always tried to offer my children healthy meals, sometimes they ate them and other times they just refused!
How to spice up your vegetables
A little garlic and coconut or extra virgin olive oil goes a long way to enhance the flavour of most greens. I also like adding a sprinkling of raw almonds or cashews for crunch. Here are a few recipes I love:
Here are four recipes I love:
Donna Hay’s stir fried tenderstem broccoli
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
2 bunches tenderstem broccoli
¼ cup (80g) store-bought Asian chilli jam
½ cup (125ml) water
¹⁄³ cup (50g) cashews, toasted and chopped
Cracked black pepper, for sprinkling
Heat the oil in a wok or large frying pan over high heat.
Add the broccoli and cook, stirring occasionally, for 4 minutes.
Add half the chilli mixture to the wok and cook, stirring, for 1 minute.
Top the broccolini with the cashew and remaining chilli mixture, and sprinkle with pepper to serve.
McKel Hill’s Massaged Kale Salad
2 heavy handfuls (2-3 cups) of organic raw kale leaves
1 tsp of olive oil
1 lemon, juiced
1 tsp of Celtic sea salt
In a large bowl, combine the de-stemmed kale leaves with the remaining ingredients.
Lightly pour an additional 1 tsp of olive oil onto your hands to coat.
Using a massaging action (similar to kneading bread dough), start to tear the leaves apart and massage.
Continue massaging for about 2-5 minutes or until the leaves are softened, the leaves will also turn a more vibrant green.
Use this as a salad base or add toppings of your choice for a complete meal in a bowl.
Vegan Caesar Salad
2-3 cups Massaged Kale Salad (as above)
3 tablespoons hemp seeds
1/2 avocado
2 tablespoons nutritional yeast
1/2 cup chickpeas
Garlic, optional
Make massaged kale salad and set aside in a serving bowl.
In a blender or food processor, combine avocado, hemp seeds and nutritional yeast.
Optional ingredients to add are garlic and a dash of apple cider vinegar.
Blend together for a thick and creamy dressing.
Pour over the kale, combine and top with the chickpeas.
If you’d like to add another protein source instead of a vegetarian-friendly protein, try organic grilled chicken.
Teresa Cutter’s raw superfood salad
250g kale
1 bunch parsley, chopped
1 bunch mint, chopped
2 handfuls baby spinach leaves
Juice from 1 lemon
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
Pinch sea salt
2 tablespoons cold pressed olive oil
125 g fresh blueberries
1/2 small ripe pineapple, peeled and chopped
2 handfuls almonds – your choice raw, roasted or activated. I love using tamari almonds that I’ve roughly chopped.
1 handful pumpkin seeds
Wash kale and remove the tough inner stem.
Shred the leaves and place into a large mixing bowl.
Add a little salt, pepper and the juice of 1 lemon plus the olive oil.
Massage the leaves for 1-2 minutes or until the kale has slightly collapsed and softened.
Add the spinach and fresh chopped parsley and mint.
Add pineapple, blueberry, pumpkin seed and almonds then pour over a little turmeric dressing.
Toss through gently until the aromatics are evenly distributed through the salad.
Divide between serving bowls and enjoy.
Dressing
4 tablespoons cold pressed olive oil
1 teaspoon fresh grated or ground turmeric
1 teaspoon fresh grated ginger
Juice from 1/2 lemon
1 teaspoon raw honey
pinch sea salt and black pepper
When greens are in short supply...
I take travel sachets of our SUPER ELIXIR Alkalising Greens with me wherever I go. I take it daily so I know I am always getting all the nutrients my body needs, regardless of where I am in the world, and what access I have to fresh produce. This also significantly helps with jet lag.
