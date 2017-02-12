Elle Macpherson: the goddess of greens

I discovered the profound benefit of good nutrition from Dr Simone Laubscher, my nutritional doctor. By reducing acid-forming foods and replacing them with nutrient-packed vegetables and fruits, the body can return to an alkaline state, rid itself of toxins and allow the digestive system and liver to rest and recuperate. My philosophy is to eat more plants, fewer animals and to take an absorbable bio-live Alkalising Greens supplement such as my The Super Elixir Alkalising Greens.

My greens on a plate

I love kale, spinach, sprouts and rocket. I will generally always have greens with whatever I eat at lunch – often a vegetarian salad with a base of pulses, lentils or quinoa, loaded up with leafy greens and other vegetables from all colours of the rainbow. At dinner, I will try to include greens too. My evening meal often consists of fresh line caught fish with salad or vegetables. I try to avoid carbs after 5pm.

The importance of mixing up your greens

I have come to understand (thanks to my work with Dr Laubscher PHd) that different vegetables - and that includes greens - have different benefits. It’s not about eating one type every day, but eating a range of seasonal produce, it’s about variety and balance. For example, broccoli, sprouts, cabbage and spinach are high in vitamin A which is essential for healthy skin, hair and nails, but they are also high in vitamin C. Meanwhile kale is a good source of iron and calcium.

My Super Elixir - the green machine

My nutritionist, Dr Simone Laubscher helped to formulate the Alkalising Greens. She started with super greens as the base – wheat grass, barley grass aloe, alfalfa, spinach, broccoli, spirulina, kelp, dandelion and horsetail. But that is just the beginning. All 45 whole food ingredients have been cold pressed so they are bio-live absorbable by the body. Each premium ingredient is added in scientifically calculated ratios, designed to work together to support all 11 systems of the body. Many people believe it encourages cellular renewal and therefore helps with anti-ageing. When all of our 11 body systems are nourished well and detoxifying properly, they are in their optimal state. Since taking the Alkalising Greens; my workouts are strong, I've lost weight, I don't have sugar cravings and my energy levels are better than ever.