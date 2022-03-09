Elle Macpherson: how boosting this macro keeps me lean

Protein is essential for nearly all functions of the body, as I learned from my nutritionist Dr Simone Laubscher PhD. It’s vital for brain and organ function, muscle repair and a healthy immune system and because it doesn’t naturally occur in the body, it needs to be consumed.

Some types of protein provide structure to cells, other proteins support metabolic function and provide the energy we need in everyday life. I have learned that, on average, women need about 65g of protein a day. If I include clean protein at every meal it keeps me fuller for a lot longer. I eat a largely vegan diet and have a plant protein shake at breakfast as a protein boost or when my energy levels are low.

I opt for a plant-based source of protein ( Welleco Nourishing Protein ) that's not whey-based, so doesn’t contain hormones which can work against keeping the body lean. Taking a combination of organic brown rice and pea protein ensures that I get all nine essential amino acids necessary for recovery and muscle repair after exercising, which increases my endurance and energy. I have my shake either at breakfast or as a healthy snack mid-morning and I carry travel sachets around in my bag.

A few years ago, I was feeling really run down, despite living what I thought was a healthy lifestyle and taking an array of synthetic supplements. I learned from Dr Laubscher that by reducing acid-forming foods and replacing them with nutrient-packed vegetables and fruits, the body can return to an alkaline state, rid itself of toxins and allow the digestive system and liver to rest and recuperate. For the body to work optimally, the pH of blood sits in a narrow range of between 7.35 and 7.45, which is slightly alkaline , and the body does everything it can to maintain this value. So, the message was quite simple: eat more plants, fewer animal foods and to help along the way, take an absorbable alkalising greens blend .

While I could rely on genetics when I was younger, today I need to make conscious choices that support my body for optimum health, vitality and beauty from the inside out. I used to love everything chocolate. I’d eat cake quite a bit and was always craving carbs and sugar. But now adding plant-based Nourishing Protein to my diet actually helps keep me feel fuller for longer which means I don’t crave snacks. Because it is made with Peruvian Chocolate I am still satisfying my love for chocolate!