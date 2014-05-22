Elle Macpherson launches The Super Elixir at Selfridges

22 May 2014
get-the-gloss-elle-super-elixr-1

Want a piece of Elle Macpherson's supplement secret? Head on down to Selfridges and share her Super Elixir

Today Selfridges saw the launch of Elle Macpherson’s The Super Elixir, the specially designed bio-live supplement tried and tested by the supermodel herself.

Formulated over many years by her Nutritional Doctor Dr Simone Laubscher, of Harley Street, The Super Elixir  by WelleCo is a green food supplement designed to support you at a cellular level and optimise the function of all 11 systems in the human body.

The formula, designed specifically for the gorgeous Ms Macpherson, promises to aid the digestive, circulatory and nervous systems, as well as encouraging healthy hair, skin and nails. It has been lovingly perfected over the years to provide the ultimate balance of nutrients to support the body’s natural abilities, and Elle says she swears by it.

Speaking about her love for the supplement, Elle said: ‘I am dedicated to wellness and whole-being health; this is my super green supplement. I have taken it every single day for years. I live by it and I started my own company WelleCo with fellow entrepreneur Andrea Bux so we could share it.’

The model celebrated the Selfridges live launch with an in store appearance and an hour long Beauty Insider talk today, where she finally shared the secret of her miraculous elixir with the rest of the world.

The Super Elixir is available exclusively in store at Selfridges or online at WelleCo  (£80 for 300g or £32 for a 150g trial pack)


