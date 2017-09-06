Elle Macpherson: My back-to-work wellness regime

September means soaking up the last of the summer warmth and getting my boys back into routine after the holidays. Flynn is heading back to University in Boston and Cy back to school here in Miami. For me, it is about refreshing my routine and getting back-to-basics. A change in season means altering my diet and embracing all the fresh new produce, swapping up my fitness regime, and taking care of my skin and hair post-summer. The beach and sun can be brutal!

My hair is as important as my face, so I do a lot of treatments. When I swim, I put a nourishing treatment in my swimming cap. For a fresh cut and colour, I check into Oribe in Miami who I have worked with for 30 years. In London, I visit Josh Wood . He keeps my hair looking modern and relevant, with a strong and natural all-over colour and natural sun-kissed ends.

This month will be spent at home in Miami and working in New York City. International fashion weeks are always of interest to me, so I’ll be watching the runways for inspiration!

I have two international businesses (WelleCo and Elle Macpherson Body) that operate in different time zones, so juggling life and work can get hectic! I try to schedule my personal life with as much respect and commitment as I do business life. My approach to managing it all is by prioritising everything, including meditation and exercise as if it’s an important meeting. It feels good to tick it all off at the end of the day!

I usually wake by 5am and lie in bed for about 10 minutes. I don’t read emails or hit the snooze button; I put my hands on my chest and feel my breathing and just feel the breath. Often my thoughts race to what I want to accomplish during the day. Sometimes that might be a tangible thing like running through my to-do list, or something self-nurturing like meditation. I return my focus to listening to the breath.

Before work, I prepare and follow my wellness regime. I take my daily dose of The Super Elixir Alkalising Greens with filtered water. I know if I nourish my cells from the inside it will show on the outside. I have learnt over the years that beauty and happiness start from within. I listen to what my body and mind need and adjust my routine accordingly, no matter what time of year. If you are well nourished, you feel great and it shows on the outside – it’s my best beauty tip! I then do around 45 minutes of exercise, body work or stretching. Mixing it up keeps me feeling motivated. No matter what the time of year, I like to be outdoors. In New York City, I run around the reservoir and at home, I paddle-board, jet ski or run on the beach.

Looking after myself makes me feel confident, beautiful and inspired. My routine is simple - it’s about cleansing, nourishing and focusing on the essentials. I find it puts me in a really strong place. Massage is really important to me - not just for relaxation but for full-body circulation. I like to go to Nichola Joss for these as well as her amazing facial massages.

I don’t spend too much time on makeup if I’m not working - I prefer to keep it very natural so it takes me about 10 minutes, even when I’m going out. I love RMS Beauty products that are coconut-oil-based and sit smoothly on my skin. I have one pot for eyes and one pot for cheeks and lips. Dior Fix It 2-in-1 Prime & Conceal is great for concealing blemishes, and a light application of MAC Cosmetics Prep + Prime Transparent Finishing Powder gives a flawless finish and eliminates my Miami shine! I create lash definition using Kevyn Aucoin mascara, and hydrate my lips with WelleCo Organic Cacao Lip Balm . The finishing touch is a spritz of my signature scent, Vétiver by Guerlain . It’s a man’s scent I have been wearing for 30 years. It makes me feel properly dressed.

When I’m in Miami, I do the school run and arrive at the home office around 10am. At the end of the day, like most working mothers, I make the rest of my business calls while I’m out walking or in the car taking my son to his sporting commitments!

My current work bag is Schiaparelli, a gift from my friend Farida Khelfa. It is always stashed with WelleCo’s The Super Elixir Travel Set , my iPhone 7, Bobbi Brown Lip Gloss in Nude, a good book and a pair of Barton Perreira or Persol sunglasses. Oh, and a notepad and pen - my always-at-hand planning tools!

I am usually sitting at my desk at 10am making lists and ticking them off. I schedule in the next week so I know what I’m doing this week and next. My trusty notepad and pen are always on hand, even by my nightstand, so I can jot down ideas as they come to me before I forget them!

I believe in writing things down rather than recording voice or typing. As for a mantra, I often say to myself ‘Leap and watch the net appear’. It helps alleviate any lingering self-doubt and inspires me forward.

At WelleCo this month, we have launched #HappyOnTheInside on our social platform @superelixir . We have asked our friends and followers to reveal what makes them smile on the inside. The response has been incredible - it makes me feel good just scrolling through them!

Golden Passionfruit, Mango & Turmeric Smoothie Bowl - #happyontheinside