Elle Macpherson's favourite breakfast: green smoothie bowl with spiced coconut granola

Elle Macpherson 21 June 2017
elle-smoothie-bowl

Our columnist shares her current go-to recipe for a filling and nourishing start to the day

Pistachio & Greens Smoothie with Spiced Coconut Granola

Serves 2

Pistachio & Greens Smoothie

¼ cup pistachios soaked in filtered water overnight
¾ cup filtered water
1 cup baby spinach
1tbs  The Super Elixir Alkalising Formula 
2x100g frozen young coconut pouches or 1/4 cup flaked coconut
1 tsp vanilla powder or extract

Spiced Coconut Granola

3 cups flaked coconut
1 cup desiccated coconut
1 cup rolled oats
1½ cup quinoa flakes
¼ cup chia seeds
1 tbs vanilla powder or extract
2 tsp cardamom ground
2 tsp turmeric ground
1 ½ tbs cinnamon 
2 tbs coconut oil
¾ cup pure maple syrup
Pinch flaked sea salt

First make the Spiced Coconut Granola

Pre-heat your oven to 170 degrees celcius.

Add all ingredients into a large mixing bowl and stir until well combined.

Divide the mixture on to two paper lined baking trays and place into the oven.

Cook the granola for 25-30mins, stirring the granola halfway through the cooking time.

Once cooked and golden brown, remove from the oven and set aside to cool.

Use as a delicious crunchy topping for smoothie bowls, or on its own with fresh fruit and nut mylk. The granola will keep in an airtight jar for a couple of weeks.

To make the Pistachio & Greens Smoothie

* Drain the soaked pistachios and add the ¾ cup cold filtered water and blend until smooth (you could also use 1 cup almond milk or coconut milk instead).

* Add the baby spinach, Super Elixir Alkalising Formul a, frozen bananas, coconut and vanilla and blend until smooth.

* Pour the smoothie into 1 large or 2 small serving bowls, top with Spiced Coconut Granola and fresh fruit such as kiwifruit, dragon fruit, blueberries and blackberries.

Enjoy!

