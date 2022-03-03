Elle Macpherson: sweet dreams are made of this

Good sleep changed my life.

When I think of my health and wellbeing, there is one thing I now never underestimate and that is the power of sleep. When the kids were young, I would stay up working until 2am and wake up again at 6am and kick-start with an espresso. I thought I was being really productive; little did I know I was burning out my adrenals and damaging myself. Sleep has become really important to me and I now make sure I get at least seven hours so I can take on the day.

At night, I try to have a definite cut-off time; it’s not always easy with an international business (Australia is just waking up in my evening). Evenings tend to be family time - we love having dinner together with no business interruptions and time to wind down before bed.

I am pretty organised over my bedtime routine these days, no makeup, lots of water by the bed, my Sleep Welle Tea , a good book and no screens! Although sometimes I take a sneaky peek at CNN or watch Shark Week with the boys.

What I’ve learnt about sleep from the experts...

We need our beauty sleep, it’s a scientific fact. I learned from Dr Simone Laubscher , the phD nutritional doctor who helped develop our Alkalising Greens supplement, that the outer or top layer of our skin comprises tightly-packed dead skin cells, which are constantly shed throughout the day. During deep sleep, the skin's metabolic rate speeds up which helps with repair. Whether it’s damage from factors such as ultraviolet rays or internal toxic overload from too many late nights, we really do need our ‘beauty sleep’.



My pre-bed rituals...

Even with my renewed focus on a calming bedtime routine, I still find it difficult to unwind, which is the reason we created The Super Elixir Sleep Welle Tea and calming Sleep Welle Mist. The tea is a unique medicinal blend with valerian root ('nature’s valium’), hops and skullcap to assist with anxiety and sleep issues. I have made a routine of preparing the tea before bed using my traditional tea set from Japan; it’s five-to-ten minutes of quiet time for me. I find it really helps with the wind down process; I am hooked! I also love having the mist with me when I travel. I spray it around me on a plane and on the hotel pillows - it’s such a beautiful fresh scent, with organic essential oils such as lavender, to help me get to sleep.