Elle Macpherson: sweet dreams are made of this

Elle Macpherson 10 July 2016
ep-mainimg-1

In the second of her exclusive monthly columns for Get The Gloss, Elle ‘The Body’ Macpherson writes about the importance of sleep, pre-bed rituals and her favourite sheets

Good sleep changed my life.
When I think of my health and wellbeing, there is one thing I now never underestimate and that is the power of sleep. When the kids were young, I would stay up working until 2am and wake up again at 6am and kick-start with an espresso. I thought I was being really productive; little did I know I was burning out my adrenals and damaging myself. Sleep has become really important to me and I now make sure I get at least seven hours so I can take on the day.
At night, I try to have a definite cut-off time; it’s not always easy with an international business (Australia is just waking up in my evening). Evenings tend to be family time - we love having dinner together with no business interruptions and time to wind down before bed.
I am pretty organised over my bedtime routine these days, no makeup, lots of water by the bed, my Sleep Welle Tea , a good book and no screens! Although sometimes I take a sneaky peek at CNN or watch Shark Week with the boys.

What I’ve learnt about sleep from the experts...
We need our beauty sleep, it’s a scientific fact. I learned from Dr Simone Laubscher , the phD nutritional doctor who helped develop our Alkalising Greens  supplement, that the outer or top layer of our skin comprises tightly-packed dead skin cells, which are constantly shed throughout the day. During deep sleep, the skin's metabolic rate speeds up which helps with repair. Whether it’s damage from factors such as ultraviolet rays or internal toxic overload from too many late nights, we really do need our ‘beauty sleep’.

My pre-bed rituals...
Even with my renewed focus on a calming bedtime routine, I still find it difficult to unwind, which is the reason we created The Super Elixir  Sleep Welle Tea  and calming  Sleep Welle Mist.  The tea is a unique medicinal blend with valerian root ('nature’s valium’), hops and skullcap to assist with anxiety and sleep issues. I have made a routine of preparing the tea before bed using my traditional tea set from Japan; it’s five-to-ten minutes of quiet time for me. I find it really helps with the wind down process; I am hooked! I also love having the mist with me when I travel. I spray it around me on a plane and on the hotel pillows - it’s such a beautiful fresh scent, with organic essential oils such as lavender, to help me get to sleep.

What I wear in bed...
I like to wear something light at night and right now I am loving our 100 per cent cotton PJs, which we had made as part of a limited edition set for the launch of Sleep Welle.

My favourite sheets...
I love  Frette  sheets and a comforter - always white.

My skincare secrets...
I wash my face with NeoStrata Foaming Glycolic Wash , £22.99 then moisturise with one of  Dr Sebagh’s  products. Right before I hop into bed I use Arianna Skin Care Collagen Boost Eye Serum  $150 and  Lucas’ Papaw Ointment  £4.97 on my lips. I also always have 500ml of water at hand next to my bed. My kids always laugh because they'll say, “Mom, I have a headache…” I say, “Drink water”.
“Mom, I'm hungry…”
“Drink water.”
“Mom, I can’t sleep very well…”
“Drink some water.”
We’re 60 per cent water. It’s true, it helps.

On my bedside table...
As well as my 500ml of water, you’ll always find the latest book I’m reading (currently it’s Wellth: How I Learned To Build A Life Not a Resume  by Jason Wachob, £16.59 ) and Lucas’ Papaw Ointment for my lips. I also have these great little eye masks I bought in Japan - fabric soaked in nutrients and moisturiser. You may not look Insta-ready but I promise you there won’t be a dry eye in the morning.

My mid-night notes
I have a little notepad and pen in my drawer. If I wake at 3am and am struggling to get back to sleep, I quickly scribble down whatever it is I am thinking about and usually that helps me drift off again.

Sleep Welle Caddy (50 tea bags) £48, (refills £24), Sleep Welle Calming Mist £24, Sleep Welle Caddy and Mist set  £66. Available from 15 July 2016  welleco.com

Follow Elle on  Instagram . Want more wellness news and widsom from Elle? Sign up to our newsletter  here.


You may also like

Elle Macpherson’s New Year’s Eve health and beauty secrets

Elle Macpherson: How I keep my legs in great shape

Elle Macpherson's Chocolate Crunch Truffle Eggs

Elle Macpherson: 55 things you didn't know about me


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

River Island midi dress, £39

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

More Gloss

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Explore More