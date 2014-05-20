Emotional Eating 101 Event with Jenna Zoe

Nutritionist and founder of the genius Foods To Love blog Jenna Zoe knows a thing or two about emotional eating - from seeking comfort in food to not conforming to ‘perfect’ modern standards, Jenna has seen many a client wrestle with emotional eating and has even felt the odd pang of self-doubt herself where food and eating is concerned. If such a sorted nutritionist feels the pressure, it’s surely time to nip negative habits and thought patterns in the bud.

Emotional eating is an issue that particularly affects women, so to address every aspect of our often complex relationship with food Jenna is hosting a dedicated, women-only Emotional Eating 101 Event. Not only are you invited, but the lovely Ms Zoe is offering tickets to Get The Gloss readers at a reduced rate. If there were ever a space to air and share your concerns, learn coping methods and empower yourself to fall back in love with food, this is it.

The interactive talk will be held from 10am-1pm on Saturday 31st March at Crossfit South London, Unit 74 Queens Circus, 326-342 Queenstown Road, Battersea, London SW8 4NE.

The talk will be followed by a Q&A and tickets are being offered to Get The Gloss readers at a price of £49, reduced from £59.

To sign up, please send your name and email address to info@foodstolove.co.uk and the team will send back an invoice for online payment.

To learn more about emotional eating and ways to overcome it, check out Jenna’s inspiring guide here .