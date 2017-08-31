Fancy a shot at winning the best blender in the world?

We’ve always thought that former fashion PR and nutritional therapist extraordinaire Eve Kalinik was pretty awesome. We got our hands on her upcoming book, Be Good to Your Gut , ahead of the 7th of September launch date, and we can confirm that it’s wise, wryly written and definitely doesn’t beat around the bush (hold tight for a rather illuminating bowel movement feature coming up on Get The Gloss next next week).

We can verify that the recipes within are also delicious, and what better way to whizz up the likes of a gut bacteria boosting miso dressing à la Eve than with a state of the art Vitamix blender?

Retailing at a rather stonking £299, you can enter the competition to win the Vitamix S30 model by pre-ordering Eve’s Be Good to Your Gut- see here for full instructions and terms and conditions, and you’ll need to enter before the 7th of September to be in with a shot. If you’d like to swot up on Eve’s book first, read our review . To be honest, the prospect of sourdough and chocolate chia fudgy pancakes, plus a potential Vitamix in the post, are enough to swing us.

