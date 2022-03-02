Farmacy Recipe: Spirulina Super Greens Soup

London restaurant Farmacy offers an array of delicious plant-based dishes inspired from around the globe, supporting both a vegan and vegetarian diet, free from dairy, refined sugars, additives and chemicals.
This tasty soup from the chefs at Farmacy is packed full of fresh vegetables which makes it the perfect choice for a healthy lunch or dinner.
INGREDIENTS
60g carrot
3g garlic
30g onion
120g courgette
300g peas
60g spinach
300g water
6g mint
15g lemon juice
15g olive oil
6g sea salt
0.5g white pepper
2g spirulina powder
METHOD
1. Chop carrots, garlic and onions and fry in a pot with olive oil.
2. Steam sliced courgettes, spinach and peas.
3. Blend all the vegetable with fresh mint and season with salt, pepper, spirulina and lemon juice.
