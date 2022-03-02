Farmacy Recipe: Spirulina Super Greens Soup

3 January 2018
This super easy, healthy soup recipe from the plant-based chefs at Farmacy , is packed full of nutrients to ensure you feel your best

London restaurant  Farmacy  offers an array of delicious plant-based dishes inspired from around the globe, supporting both a vegan and vegetarian diet, free from dairy, refined sugars, additives and chemicals.

This tasty soup from the chefs at  Farmacy  is packed full of fresh vegetables which makes it the perfect choice for a healthy lunch or dinner.

INGREDIENTS

60g carrot

3g garlic

30g onion

120g courgette

300g peas

60g spinach

300g water

6g mint

15g lemon juice

15g olive oil

6g sea salt

0.5g white pepper

2g spirulina powder

METHOD

1. Chop carrots, garlic and onions and fry in a pot with olive oil.

2. Steam sliced courgettes, spinach and peas.

3. Blend all the vegetable with fresh mint and season with salt, pepper, spirulina and lemon juice.

For more information on Farmacy visit http://farmacylondon.com  or follow them on Instagram


