FATwater: fad or fact?

Ayesha Muttucumaru 13 September 2015
fat-water

Does the new energy-boosting drink from the States really blow the competition out of the water? We asked an expert to weigh in on whether adding oil to your water really works

First they added butter to our coffee , now they’re adding oil to our water; Bulletproof, the US brand hoping to soup up our daily drinks has struck again.

At $3.95 a bottle, FatWATER claims to provide an alternative to more sugar-fuelled energy drinks, increasing both fat-burning and performance.

So how does it work? Designed to be stirred into your beverage of choice, the concentrate contains an emulsion of Bulletproof XCT Oil (a blend of C8 and C10 fatty acids), purified water and flavourings (from fruit extracts, xylitol and stevia) or it can be bought bottled.

The core of its science stems from the use of medium chain triglycerides (MCTs) which are found in coconut oil, which they claim helps fuel the body by aiding greater energy conversion as well as encouraging faster fat burning too. It’s also vegan, paleo, gluten-free and non-GMO.

With the Bulletproof XCT Oil claiming to be ‘Quality fat at its finest’ according to its website , we asked nutritional therapist and Get The Gloss Expert Zoe Stirling  for her thoughts as to whether this new form of hip hydration is truly worthy of the hype.

What are your thoughts on FATwater?

“There doesn’t seem to be any substantial research backing its claims of boosting hydration or giving one an energy boost, so it’s hard to comment until there is further evidence. In my opinion, an interesting piece of research would be whether and by how much FATwater may be able to help with the absorption of fat soluble vitamins (A, D, E and K).”

MORE GLOSS: A Healthy Curiosity - the top 10 fat-burning foods to add to your shopping list

Do you add fat to your water? If so, in what form?

“I use Certified Pure Therapeutic Grade (CPTG) lemon oil in my water but certainly not for the supposed benefits claimed by FATwater. Lemon oil is a concentrated form of lemon and is produced through a distillation process that separates the oil and water-based compound of a fruit, seed or bark of a plant or tree for example. It therefore leaves you with a concentrate, magnifying the beneficial effects of the fruit. You therefore only need a couple of drops to benefit from a therapeutic effect. In the case of lemon oil, this is highly cleansing for the digestive system, beneficial for the immune system and wonderful for the skin.”

Try using Zoe's choice,  doTERRA Lemon Single Oil , £9.67.

MORE GLOSS: Super boost smoothie recipes from GTG’s Health and Beauty Experts

How does FatWATER compare to normal water in your opinion?

“Nothing beats a good filtered glass of water in my opinion. It’s calorie free, clean, hydrating and free from sweeteners or flavourings - the latter being totally unnecessary in our diets.”

Is it just a fad or worthy or the hype?

“Until there is more research, I would consider it a fad.”

Follow us  @getthegloss , Zoe  @zoestirling_  and Ayesha  @Ayesha_Muttu .

