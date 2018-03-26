Food codes cracked: 10 ways to decrypt your nutrition labels

Ayesha Muttucumaru 26 March 2018
reading-food-labels-1

Baffled by the ingredients lists on the back of your favourite foods? We find out how to decode them and understand them better

What do the little numbers on the backs of our favourite foods really mean? Small and confusing enough to strain both our eyes and our patience from aisle 1 through to 13, what are the stats that we should be paying extra attention to in order to get the most out of our weekly grocery shops?

We asked nutritionist Gabriela Peacock  for her nutritional know-how to separate the food faff from the nutrition facts and finally make sense of our food labels to ensure that we shop wiser, smarter and give our kitchen cupboards a healthy helping hand in the right direction.

1. First things first...

“Most pre-packed foods show a list of ingredients. They’re listed in order from biggest to smallest. So if the first few ingredients are high fat things like cream, butter or oil then the food is a high fat food,” explains Gabriela.

2. KJs decoded

What the heck is an ‘Energy’ reading and what targets should we be aiming for? “The terms kJ and kcal tell you how much energy is in a product,” says Gabriela. “Women need on average 2000kcal a day to be healthy. Men need 2500kcal. Children need less.”

MORE GLOSS: Our wellness awakenings - how 3 experts embraced healthy living

3. RDA redefined

“Reference Intake (RI) - this has replaced RDA (Recommended Daily Allowance),” Gabriela points out. These are the guidelines set regarding the approximate amounts of particular nutrients that we should be shooting for each day. “The %RI for an adult is based on the following values:”

Energy - 2000kcal

Fat - 70g

Saturates - 20g

Sugars- 90g

Salt - 6g

4. Sneaky salt

What should we be wary of? “Hidden salt,” warns Gabriela. “Salt is a risk factor for high blood pressure and is hidden in lots of processed foods so look out for the salt/sodium figures on labels.” Aim for 6g a day as detailed above.

5. Fat facts

When it comes to the different fat figures, pay particular attention to the ‘Saturates’ reading. “‘Saturates’ tells you the amount of saturated fat. Saturates and saturated fat mean the same thing. Lower saturated fat means a lower risk of developing cardiovascular disease,” explains Gabriela. The recommended RI is 20g per day.

6. Portion control

As useful as serving sizes are on food packets, beware, as they may not necessarily reflect reality entirely accurately. “Portion sizes are often given on a pack and may be less than you would usually eat,” warns Gabriela. They are best used as a rule of thumb.

7. Brand research

Finding stepping out of your food comfort zone tricky? Escape your fridge rut by closely examining the nitty gritty of your favourite foods as well as contrasting them with similar products from different brands. “Try to check the things you buy regularly. Compare them with others and change to healthier options. What’s in food varies enormously between brands,” says Gabriela.

MORE GLOSS: The top 10 foods to boost your complexion

8. Red alert

Contrary to popular belief, red doesn’t always mean danger. Judge a food’s nutritional value by taking into account its wider benefits too and combining it with a modest dose of moderation and caution. “Often the red labels on the front of a pack indicate that the food isn’t particularly healthy. There are some exceptions such as cheese – a good source of calcium but it is high in fat,” explains Gabriela.

9. Mindful eating

Think before you eat. For example, nuts are high in healthy, saturated fats. “You don’t need to cut them out altogether but you should eat them less often," says Gabriela.

10. Label-less wonders

If all else fails, ditch the labels altogether. “Ideally you want to buy food products that don’t have a label – such as fresh fruit and vegetables, meat and fish and wholegrains which you know have nothing added.”

Follow us  @getthegloss  and Ayesha  @ayesha_muttu .


You may also like

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Breakfast salads are becoming a thing. Here’s why you should start loving them too

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide

Is your plant-based diet making you bloat?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

More Gloss

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Explore More