Amelia Freer's Overnight Oats recipe

Amelia Freer 8 April 2015
Nutritional Therapist Amelia Freer and author of Eat, Nourish, Glow shares a recipe for delicious overnight oats with yoghurt, fruit and seeds

Breakfast is often the meal that people skip due to lack of time or lack of inspiration. I find that over night oats can be a fantastic solution, especially as they take only a couple of minutes to make the night before. I often make a few of these when I have guests staying or just for myself on busy weeks as they can last in the fridge for 3 days if covered.

To make the healthy overnight oats

Ingredients

½ cup oats per person
2 heaped tbsp chia seeds
Milk of choice
Zest and juice of 1 orange (optional)
Organic blueberries (or other fruit of choice)
Natural, full fat, plain yoghurt (I use Coyo coconut yoghurt)
One tablespoon of nuts and seeds of choice
Fresh mint (optional)

Method

Soak the oats and chia seed in the milk, orange juice and zest for 3-4 hours or overnight
Spoon the mixture into a glass/glasses per person
Add 2 tbsp coconut/natural yoghurt on top
Then sprinkle the blueberries on top
Add a few nuts and/or seeds to garnish and some fresh chopped mint

The overnight oats last in the fridge for three days if covered.

Note: You can make this breakfast without using oats and just soaking the chia seeds to make a “porridge”.

