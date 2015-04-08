Amelia Freer's Overnight Oats recipe

Breakfast is often the meal that people skip due to lack of time or lack of inspiration. I find that over night oats can be a fantastic solution, especially as they take only a couple of minutes to make the night before. I often make a few of these when I have guests staying or just for myself on busy weeks as they can last in the fridge for 3 days if covered.

To make the healthy overnight oats

Ingredients



½ cup oats per person

2 heaped tbsp chia seeds

Milk of choice

Zest and juice of 1 orange (optional)

Organic blueberries (or other fruit of choice)

Natural, full fat, plain yoghurt (I use Coyo coconut yoghurt)

One tablespoon of nuts and seeds of choice

Fresh mint (optional)



Method



Soak the oats and chia seed in the milk, orange juice and zest for 3-4 hours or overnight

Spoon the mixture into a glass/glasses per person

Add 2 tbsp coconut/natural yoghurt on top

Then sprinkle the blueberries on top

Add a few nuts and/or seeds to garnish and some fresh chopped mint



The overnight oats last in the fridge for three days if covered.



Note: You can make this breakfast without using oats and just soaking the chia seeds to make a “porridge”.



