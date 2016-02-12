Amelia Freer: How to make delicious lettuce wraps

If you are trying to reduce bread or eating sandwiches too often, then I highly recommend you give this a go. It might seem a bit mad but I find it really satisfying and so long as the flavours are tasty, I don’t miss the bread.

Firstly I like flavour, so I make a creamy pesto which is basically just a pesto but made with soaked cashew nuts and blended till smooth. If you don’t want to make this then buy a good fresh pesto or good quality mayonnaise instead.

Creamy pesto

1 cup of soaked cashew nuts

1 handful of fresh basil

1 small clove of garlic

Juice and zest of 1 lemon

Extra virgin olive oil

Pinch of sea salt

Blend altogether in a blender till smooth and store in an old jam jar in the fridge. It lasts for four days.

For the “sandwiches”

4-6 iceberg, little gem, romaine or chicory leaves.



Here are some of my favourite fillings:



Avocado, red onion, cherry tomato, poached chicken, cucumber and basil;

Smoked mackerel, spring onion, avocado, watercress, grated carrot and beetroot;

Tuna, spring onion, cherry tomato, capers and dill;

Prawn, red onion, mango and coriander;

Chickpea and lemon pâté with spring onion and cherry tomato.



The larger the lettuce leaf, the easier it is to wrap. But if you are using a small little gem leaf then just load up a mouthful of the ingredients on the end of the leaf and bite, then repeat!



Worst case scenario, if you don’t get time to buy all the filling – then buy a sandwich with a healthy filling, remove the bread and load the filling into some lettuce leaves and enjoy.