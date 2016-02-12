Amelia Freer: How to make delicious lettuce wraps

Amelia Freer 12 February 2016
lettuce-wraps-by-amelia-freer
Photography by Kirstin Sinclair

Cutting out bread can be difficult but there's an easy way to replace it in your sandwiches - this super healthy and low-carb Amelia Freer recipe

If you are trying to reduce bread or eating sandwiches too often, then I highly recommend you give this a go. It might seem a bit mad but I find it really satisfying and so long as the flavours are tasty, I don’t miss the bread.

Firstly I like flavour, so I make a creamy pesto which is basically just a pesto but made with soaked cashew nuts and blended till smooth. If you don’t want to make this then buy a good fresh pesto or good quality mayonnaise instead.

Creamy pesto

1 cup of soaked cashew nuts
1 handful of fresh basil
1 small clove of garlic
Juice and zest of 1 lemon
Extra virgin olive oil
Pinch of sea salt

Blend altogether in a blender till smooth and store in an old jam jar in the fridge. It lasts for four days.

For the “sandwiches”

4-6 iceberg, little gem, romaine or chicory leaves.

Here are some of my favourite fillings:

Avocado, red onion, cherry tomato, poached chicken, cucumber and basil;
Smoked mackerel, spring onion, avocado, watercress, grated carrot and beetroot;
Tuna, spring onion, cherry tomato, capers and dill;
Prawn, red onion, mango and coriander;
Chickpea and lemon pâté with spring onion and cherry tomato.

The larger the lettuce leaf, the easier it is to wrap.  But if you are using a small little gem leaf then just load up a mouthful of the ingredients on the end of the leaf and bite, then repeat!

Worst case scenario, if you don’t get time to buy all the filling – then buy a sandwich with a healthy filling, remove the bread and load the filling into some lettuce leaves and enjoy.

Like this recipe? Read more healthy tips and tricks from  Amelia Freer here .

Amelia Freer is a nutritional therapist and author. Check out her  Winter ebook in our marketplace  and find her latest  Cook. Nourish. Glow book here


