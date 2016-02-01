Amelia Freer: 10 ways to make your diet healthier

No matter what your starting point is, there are many positive things that can be achieved by cleaning up your diet with just a few simple steps. I’m not talking about a soft and gentle approach - there just isn’t time for that.

Foods that have been processed to no longer resemble their original source, that are laden with sugar , chemicals, damaged fats and flavourings are just like junk mail – if you eat these foods consistently, over time you’ll get a system crash. So in the same way as we need to maintain our inboxes, delete the trash and put good virus protection in place, we need to do the same with our diets. Now is the time to remove the junk, ensure optimal digestion and flood the body with an abundance of health promoting nutrients.

Scientific studies have shown that people are only able to make three changes at a time, so if this list of rules feels overwhelming or impossible, then choose the three that are most relevant to you - no, not the easiest ones! - the ones that you know you really need to do.

1. Keep a food diary

It’s time to be truthful and conscious about how much and how often you are eating and a food diary has been shown time and time again to be an excellent tool for making dietary changes. You can only change your habits with awareness, and writing things down makes you fully mindful. If you don’t want to write you can take pictures on your phone, make notes on your phone or scribble it all down in a pad – whatever works for you.

2. Preparation is key

Clean out your cupboards and fridge at home. If you have others who do not wish to partake in this eating plan then allocate a cupboard for their junk and tell yourself that it’s strictly off limits.

3. Stock up on real food

Real food is food in its most natural form, that’s as fresh as possible, seasonal and preferably organic. You shouldn’t be eating anything pre-prepared, certainly nothing with a health claim on the front, no low fat, fat-free or diet products and nothing with added sugar. Instead we are talking fresh fruit, vegetables, eggs, meat, poultry, fish, nuts, seeds and a few wholegrains. If you don’t have access to these foods then you are more likely to fall off the wagon so it’s essential to stock up on what you can eat each week.

4. Aim for the rainbow!

Choose a wide variety of coloured vegetables and fruits – don’t just stick to the same few that you know, get experimental.

5. Cut out wheat, dairy and sugar

If you want a flat stomach then they’ve got to go.

6. Ditch sugar-laden liquids

Alcohol, fruit juices (yes, even fresh fruit juices), fizzy drinks or flavoured waters. From now on it’s still or sparkling water and herbal teas only.

7. Eat 3 meals a day ONLY

That means no snacking between meals, no second helpings and just one plate per meal – if you want to lose weight and tone up, it’s time to eat less.

8. No calorie counting or fad diet concepts

Let go of all the confusion – it’s time to eat real food in sensible portions and get moving.

9. Get some Zzzs

You need a minimum of eight hours’ sleep per night .

10. Get body brushing

Start at the feet and work upwards in sweeping motions – this helps to encourage our lymphatic system to clear out toxins.