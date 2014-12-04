Get a taste for Rooted Kitchen at a fresh, festive supperclub

Anna Hunter 4 December 2014
gtg-daily-gloss-rooted-main

A new healthy food movement is planting its roots in the capital. Discover it for yourself on Friday 12th December…

We love a supperclub- so much cooler than a dinner party. You get to bring friends, make new ones, the atmosphere is likely casual and you don’t have to do the cooking (unless you really want to muck in). When food is local, seasonal, sourced from nature and most importantly, delicious, all the better. Did we mention wine?

For all of the above, and a chance to find out more about  Rooted London , a Hackney based kitchen and nutrition coaching company founded by  Pandora Symes  and launching in 2015 and based around nourishing the body and soul with natural, sustainably sourced produce, sign up for a supperclub like no other on Friday 12th December  here . Rooted has joined forces with yoga studio  Stretch  to host the evening, and you’ll receive two classes of wine along with your three course feast courtesy of  Borough Wines . We can’t think of a better way to make merry in the run up to Christmas- no dodgy mince pies or dry as dust turkey breast in sight.

Tickets are £35 and can be purchased  here

The supperclub will be held at 6b Ada Street, off broadway market E8 4QU

Follow Rooted on  Instagram ,  Twitter  and find them on  Facebook 



