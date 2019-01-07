Get Lean in 15 with Joe Wicks' veggie green Turkish eggs recipe

If you've been following The Body Coach's Lean in 15 plan but are chomping at the bit for more veggie-friendly food, your wish is granted thanks to Joe Wicks ' new Veggie Lean in 15 recipe book . Packed with tasty 15-minute meals designed to work with your workouts, the recipes are not only for full-time vegetarians with plenty of inspo for meat-free Mondays, flexitarians and anyone looking to cut down on meat consumption.

Start your day right (although this one works no matter what time it is) with Joe's delicious Green Turkish Eggs recipe below...

Food photpgraphy by Maja Smend

Method

Bring a saucepan of water to the boil.

Meanwhile, melt 1 tablespoon coconut oil in a frying pan over a medium heat. Chuck in your spring onions, garlic and asparagus. Fry for 3 minutes until the asparagus is just tender, then stir in the kale along with a good pinch of salt and pepper. When wilted, turn down the heat to its lowest to

keep the greens warm. Stir through the mint leaves.

Come back to your saucepan of boiling water. Turn down the heat until the water is just ‘burping’. Crack the eggs straight into the water. Poach for 3–4 minutes or until the white has set but the yolk is still runny, then carefully lift out with a slotted spoon and drain on kitchen roll.

While your eggs are poaching, melt a smidge more coconut oil in the microwave along with the paprika.

Smear the yoghurt onto your plate. Top with the pile of greens, then make a space and nestle in the poached eggs. Drizzle over the paprika ‘butter’ and scatter over the almonds. Serve with bread for dipping.