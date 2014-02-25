Glossip Girl: The kale crew

Should we ever wake up to the news that Gwyneth Paltrow, Beyonce, Rachel McAdams, Miranda Kerr and Jennifer Aniston have been heinously kidnapped and held to ransom, our first reaction would be pure shock. Our second would be a smidgen of sympathy for their captors because whatever demands they’d be placing on Jay-Z et al, the ladies themselves would have to be kept in the manner to which they have become accustomed. And that means that those kidnappers would have to have an account at Whole Foods because there’s no way those girls would last too long without a hit of their favourite food – kale.

There’s something to be said for the attachment these healthy-living ladies have developed for the simple vegetable, but their love for the leafy green has reached critical mass as they are using it to make a lifestyle and a fashion statement. Rachel McAdams, and most recently Beyonce, have started wearing it across their chest – KALE – just to confirm how much they love it.

Steamed, baked or thrown into the Vitamix as part of a smoothie (as we’re sure Miranda Kerr prefers it) the low calorie, high fibre, no-fat green has become a diet staple with stars who not only care about how they look, but how healthy they are. The kale sweaters are essentially the new food-stagram. There’s no need to tweet what you’re eating – just wear it!