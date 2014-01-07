Glossip Girl: The Hollywood lifestyle and SIGG bottles

There’s a prestige option for everything; how you travel, how you drive, how you shop and, as it turns out, how you drink your water and juices. It’s not enough to glug your way through a large bottle of Evian if you’re an A-lister hitting the gym or hiking in the canyon. To really belong you need to be packing a SIGG bottle.

A hundred years old, almost military in their functionality and nothing more than a water vessel we’ve seen them replace the humble water bottle as they accompany the stars as they run errands or hit the gym for some cardio. But what makes this Swiss-made bottle so special?

They’ve become a go-to for a couple of reasons; in the first instance plastic bottles aren’t the best choice environmentally, no matter how diligent you are about recycling, and secondly the plastic used to make the bottles contains the chemical bisphenol A, which can lead to increased fat formation and potentially disrupt hormones. If you’re into making smoothies or juices, SIGGs also seal very tightly and are hygienically lined so don’t encourage bacteria growth and keep juices fresh for longer.

They’ve evolved from function to fashion of late and the bottles, made from a single piece of ultra-lightweight aluminium, have even appeared in the Museum of Modern Art in New York. They get their best exposure perhaps appearing in the clutches of the A-list; Reese Witherspoon has been seen hitting the gym carrying hers, as have Scarlett Johansson, Ashton Kutcher, Heidi Klum, Jennifer Garner and everyone’s favourite celebrity icon of good, healthy living, Jessica Alba.

The bottles are available in sizes ranging from 400ml to 1.5 litres and have a screw, sport or kids cap. The range of colours is vast – you can literally match your bottle to your trainers if you so desire – and the patterned options have become collectors’ items.

They are, of course, slightly more expensive than a bottle of water from the supermarket, but they can be re-used endlessly, maintain water temperature and are cited as being ‘almost unbreakable’ by SIGG. They do need a little TLC though as popping them in a dishwasher isn’t recommended – these bottles are VIPs themselves and prefer a bespoke hand-washing service. Prices range from around £13 to just over £20 depending on size and finish.

If your New Year’s resolution is to drink more water or start juicing then maybe SIGG is the key.

For more information, visit www.sigg.com