Gluten-free almond cookie recipe

13 November 2014
gtg-almond-cookies

Gluten and guilt free treats from blogging duo Green Kitchen Stories

Keeping a stash of tasty but healthy treats to hand is a great way to stop you from reaching for the chocolate come four o'clock. These almond cookies from David and Luisa - the couple behind Green Kitchen Stories  - are just the ticket. Inspired by a trip the pair made to a vegan bakery in New York these gluten and dairy free cookies are full of goodness and nutrients and super easy to make.

Ingredients

150 g rolled oats (gluten-free, if intolerant)

100 g  buckwheat flour

1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

1 tsp sea salt

90 ml cold-pressed olive oil

120 ml (4 fl oz/ ½  cup) maple syrup

250 g (9 oz/1 cup) almond butter

90 g (3 ¼ oz/â…“ cup) tahini (sesame paste)

½  tsp ground vanilla or vanilla extract

75 g (2 ½ oz/ ½ cup) blueberries

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180 C. Grind the oats into a coarse flour, using a mortar or food processor. Mix with the buckwheat flour, bicarbonate of soda and salt in a large bowl.
  2. Heat the olive oil, maple syrup, almond butter, tahini and vanilla in a small saucepan over a medium heat. Stir until combined.
  3. Pour the melted mixture over the flour mixture, add the blueberries and fold everything together until combined.
  4. Shape into 2.5 cm (1 in) balls of dough and place a little apart on a baking sheet lined with baking parchment. Press down on each one gently with the back of a fork. Bake for 10–12 minutes – don’t over-bake or they will be dry. Let them cool for a few minutes and transfer to a wire rack to cool.
  5. These cookies are a bit fragile while warm but firm up as they cool down. They will keep in a cookie jar for 1–2 weeks.

Tip: You can replace almond butter with peanut butter, hazelnut (filbert) butter or cashew butter.

This recipe is taken from the couple's new cookbook,  Green Kitchen Travels , available  here

MORE GLOSS: No noodle pad thai recipe


You may also like

The Gloss Report: 5 body brushes reviewed

The best liquid eyeliners to buy in 2020

10 vegetarian dinner ideas from the nutritional experts

The Urban Kitchen's avocado chocolate brownie recipe


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

More Gloss

Health

The de-bloating ‘internal shower’ drink has gone viral on TikTok. We try it out

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Explore More