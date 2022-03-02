Gluten-free almond cookie recipe

Keeping a stash of tasty but healthy treats to hand is a great way to stop you from reaching for the chocolate come four o'clock. These almond cookies from David and Luisa - the couple behind Green Kitchen Stories - are just the ticket. Inspired by a trip the pair made to a vegan bakery in New York these gluten and dairy free cookies are full of goodness and nutrients and super easy to make.

Ingredients

150 g rolled oats (gluten-free, if intolerant)

100 g buckwheat flour

1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

1 tsp sea salt

90 ml cold-pressed olive oil

120 ml (4 fl oz/ ½ cup) maple syrup

250 g (9 oz/1 cup) almond butter

90 g (3 ¼ oz/â…“ cup) tahini (sesame paste)

½ tsp ground vanilla or vanilla extract

75 g (2 ½ oz/ ½ cup) blueberries

Method

Preheat the oven to 180 C. Grind the oats into a coarse flour, using a mortar or food processor. Mix with the buckwheat flour, bicarbonate of soda and salt in a large bowl. Heat the olive oil, maple syrup, almond butter, tahini and vanilla in a small saucepan over a medium heat. Stir until combined. Pour the melted mixture over the flour mixture, add the blueberries and fold everything together until combined. Shape into 2.5 cm (1 in) balls of dough and place a little apart on a baking sheet lined with baking parchment. Press down on each one gently with the back of a fork. Bake for 10–12 minutes – don’t over-bake or they will be dry. Let them cool for a few minutes and transfer to a wire rack to cool. These cookies are a bit fragile while warm but firm up as they cool down. They will keep in a cookie jar for 1–2 weeks.

Tip: You can replace almond butter with peanut butter, hazelnut (filbert) butter or cashew butter.

This recipe is taken from the couple's new cookbook, Green Kitchen Travels , available here

