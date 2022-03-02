Gluten-free almond cookie recipe

Keeping a stash of tasty but healthy treats to hand is a great way to stop you from reaching for the chocolate come four o'clock. These almond cookies from David and Luisa - the couple behind Green Kitchen Stories - are just the ticket. Inspired by a trip the pair made to a vegan bakery in New York these gluten and dairy free cookies are full of goodness and nutrients and super easy to make.
Ingredients
150 g rolled oats (gluten-free, if intolerant)
100 g buckwheat flour
1 tsp bicarbonate of soda
1 tsp sea salt
90 ml cold-pressed olive oil
120 ml (4 fl oz/ ½ cup) maple syrup
250 g (9 oz/1 cup) almond butter
90 g (3 ¼ oz/â…“ cup) tahini (sesame paste)
½ tsp ground vanilla or vanilla extract
75 g (2 ½ oz/ ½ cup) blueberries
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180 C. Grind the oats into a coarse flour, using a mortar or food processor. Mix with the buckwheat flour, bicarbonate of soda and salt in a large bowl.
- Heat the olive oil, maple syrup, almond butter, tahini and vanilla in a small saucepan over a medium heat. Stir until combined.
- Pour the melted mixture over the flour mixture, add the blueberries and fold everything together until combined.
- Shape into 2.5 cm (1 in) balls of dough and place a little apart on a baking sheet lined with baking parchment. Press down on each one gently with the back of a fork. Bake for 10–12 minutes – don’t over-bake or they will be dry. Let them cool for a few minutes and transfer to a wire rack to cool.
- These cookies are a bit fragile while warm but firm up as they cool down. They will keep in a cookie jar for 1–2 weeks.
Tip: You can replace almond butter with peanut butter, hazelnut (filbert) butter or cashew butter.
This recipe is taken from the couple's new cookbook, Green Kitchen Travels , available here