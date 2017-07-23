Gluten-free recipe: Fiery Mexican Chicken Burger

Summer food needn't be difficult if you're gluten-free or struggling with a wheat intolerance - you can still have a delicious barbecue-style burger that's just as tasty without any of the problem ingredients.

Try this easy burger recipe from Schär out for size for a gluten-free lunch or dinner idea that's perfect for those hot summer evenings...

Ingredients (serves 4)

4 Schär Hamburger Buns

4 chicken breasts

2 avocados

¼ red onion

1 lime

1 red chilli (deseeded)

4 slices cheese

1 tsp chilli powder

1 tsp paprika

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp honey

1 tsp parsley (chopped)

salt and pepper to taste

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C

2. Mix together the olive oil, honey, paprika, chilli powder and parsley before smothering over the chicken breast.

3. Season with salt and pepper before transferring to the oven and cooking for 25 minutes or alternatively place on the bbq and cook on either side until no longer pink.

4. Meanwhile, finely chop the red onion and chilli before mashing with the avocados. Season with salt, pepper and juice from the lime.

5. To assemble the bun, add a layer of guacamole, place on the chicken breast and top with cheese.

Note: if you would like a crispy bun, place in the oven on 180°c for 3-5 minutes.

Schär Hamburger Buns are soft, high-quality buns – ideal for a tasty gluten-free gourmet burger at the family summer BBQ. The hamburger buns are free from gluten, wheat and dairy, a great source of fibre and are also free from preservatives. (Available from Morrisons & Asda. Four rolls per pack, 300g. RRP: £2.88)