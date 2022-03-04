The Paradise Bar recipe that the Hemsley sisters swear by

Ayesha Muttucumaru 19 February 2019
gtg-paradise-bar-main
Photo credit: Nicholas Hopper for The Art of Eating Well by Jasmine and Melissa Hemsley

Are you a slave to your sweet tooth? Here’s a healthier way to satisfy it with Hemsley & Hemsley's delicious coconut paradise bar recipe

If your sweet tooth is your healthy eating  downfall, fret not, as Hemsley and Hemsley have cooked up a way to make your 4pm snack time a little easier on the waistline: their deliciously moreish and aptly named Paradise Bars.

The perfect handbag companions for when you’re on-the-go, they’re the ideal swap for your bar of chocolate to satisfy sugar cravings  and tastebuds in one fell swoop. “If we find ourselves stuck somewhere and hungry, these bars do the job without sending our blood sugar levels flying sky high,” the London-based Hemsley sisters say. “We prefer them without the additional water, but every now and then we find someone who likes them a little softer in the middle, so add water to the mix if that’s you.”

Feeling inspired? Here’s how to create your own slice of paradise, all from the comfort of your own home.

Ingredients

Makes 24 bars

7 oz bar of creamed coconut

6 tbsp coconut oil

3 tbsp raw honey

1½ tsp vanilla extract

A pinch of sea salt

5 oz shredded coconut

7 oz (85% cocoa solids) dark chocolate

Method

1. Line an 8 in square tin with baking parchment. In cold weather, place the unopened packet of creamed coconut in a bowl of warm water to melt it through (you can massage the packet to help it along). In warm weather, the creamed coconut will already be fluid enough.

2. When it’s soft all the way through, pour into a bowl and mix in the coconut oil (it will melt if it’s hard), raw honey, vanilla, salt, and 2–4 tablespoons water if you like a softer centre.

3. Stir in the shredded coconut evenly to create a doughy consistency.

4. Pour the dough into the prepared tin. Press the mixture down with the back of a spoon to make it level and set in the fridge for 15 minutes until hard.

5. Turn the tin of coconut mixture out onto a chopping board and slice into 6 horizontal slices by 4 vertical. Place them onto a baking tray lined with baking parchment and keep in the freezer while you prep the chocolate.

6. Melt the chocolate in a glass or metal bowl over a pan of warm water – make sure the water does not touch the bottom of the bowl and do not allow the water to boil or simmer – you may have to keep removing from the heat. This should take about 30 minutes.

7. When the chocolate has almost melted, take the bowl off the heat and place on a tea towel to avoid slipping. Leave it to cool as much as possible without it hardening to give a thicker coating to the paradise bars – stir occasionally.

8. Dip the frozen coconut bars into the chocolate using two forks, letting the excess drop off, and carefully place back onto the cold baking tray, leaving space between each bar. If the chocolate mixture becomes too cold, you may need to put it back over the simmering water again.

9. When you’ve finished dipping all the bars, place the tray back in the fridge until set. Once set, seal in a glass or ceramic container in the fridge or freezer until required. If they are kept sealed in the fridge, they will keep for a month – or longer in the freezer.

For more mouth-watering recipes that are free from grain, gluten and refined sugar, check out The Art Of Eating Well by Jasmine and Melissa Hemsley, £25 for some great healthy cooking food for thought.  Buy online here .

Follow us  @getthegloss  and Ayesha  @ayesha_muttu .

Save


You may also like

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Jack Monroe's Jaffa Cake mug pudding puts banana bread in the shade

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide

Trypophobia: Does looking at small holes make you feel queasy?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

More Gloss

Health

The de-bloating ‘internal shower’ drink has gone viral on TikTok. We try it out

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Explore More