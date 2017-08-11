Gut health book club: 7 books to buy to keep your gut healthy

3 / 8

Improve Your Digestion

Who wrote it? Patrick Holford, a nutritional therapist and founder of the Institute for Optimum Nutrition. He’s got over 30 books under his belt so is pretty established in this health writing lark.

What’s the gist? This gut guide is quite the tome- chapter summaries help to consolidate learnings, but it’s definitely more textbook than beach read in genre. Once you’ve gotten over the length and potential for attention spans to wander, you’ll find it’s packed with intelligence on any gut related issue that’s ever piqued your interest. Whether you’re suffering from acid reflux, fancy a bit of gut yoga (really) or are just a bit windy and curious as to why, it’s all covered, with snacks and meal plans at the back, along with step-by-step action plans to get your digestive system fighting fit.

Buy online from £7.99