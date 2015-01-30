Happy Healthy Reading: The 10 top health books to read in 2015

2 / 11

Gut Gastronomy: Revolutionise Your Eating To Create Great Health, Vicki Edgson & Adam Palmer, £20.40

Built around the healthy regime created by Elaine Williams and Stephanie Moore for wellbeing retreat Grayshott Spa, Nutritionist Vicki Edgson has created a long-term healthy eating plan, which is based on the idea that creating and maintaining a healthy gut and digestive system is the key to overall health. The dairy-free, grain-free and alcohol-free routine focuses on healthy fats, animal protein and smart carbs to help reduce inflammation and bloating, while improving the efficiency of the gut.

To keep things interesting this book also takes on principles of the 5:2 diet - intermittent fasting is part of the three-week plan recommended by Vicki, with the intention of continuing to reduce calorie intake two days a week thereafter.

Containing over 100 delicious-looking recipes from Executive Chef Adam Palmer, a detailed two-week recipe plan and tips along the way, everything you need to do the diet is there in the book - except for the cookery skills. Not for the cooking timid, this is one for those who are a bit of a dab hand in the kitchen, and who can be strict about their food without feeling restricted (the recipes are good enough that you shouldn’t, but for some, cutting out grains, dairy and naughty fats will be hard - not to mention the wine).

