3 healthy breakfast recipes that will reboot your body, energy and mood

We all know that breakfast is the most important meal of the day and each of these recipes has been created by nutritional therapist Rhian Stephenson to make sure that you're packing in as many vitamins and nutrients as possible before you start your day. Delicious on their own or enjoy as part of Rhian's 3-Day Reset , a low-calorie diet that has been designed to kickstart long term healthy eating habits. 1. Phyto Smoothie Bowl

Ingredients ½ avocado

1 small ripe banana, preferably frozen

1 large handful of spinach

1 inch cucumber

2 stalks celery

½ inch ginger root, peeled

½ lemon, skin removed

1/2 Medjool date

A few ice cubes

1 cup unsweetened milk of choice

Mixed seeds/nuts

Toasted coconut flakes (optional) Method 1. Chop everything up and combine in a blender. Process until smooth. 2. Top with 1 tbsp flaked coconut, sunflower seeds, and a few chopped nuts. 3. Serve 2. Scrambled Turmeric Tofu/Eggs with Chili Broccoli + Tomato

Ingredients 150g extra firm organic tofu or 2-3 organic eggs (depending on your usual appetite, serving size + activity level)

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 small clove garlic, minced

1 tbsp nutritional yeast

1/8 tsp cumin

1/8 tsp turmeric

Sea salt and black pepper to taste

A few stems tender stem broccoli

Handful cherry tomatoes1 tsp red pepper flakes

1 tsp apple cider vinegar + splash of olive oil Method 1. Drain the tofu and pat dry with a clean cloth or paper towel. 2. Heat the coconut oil in a pan over medium-high heat and add the garlic. Cook for 2 -3 minutes, stirring frequently. 3. Crumble the tofu into small, bite-sized chunks, add to the pan and, using a spatula, combine everything together until the mixture starts to resemble a traditional egg ‘scramble’. 4. Add the rest of the ingredients and cook for 5-7 minutes more, stirring occasionally. If using eggs, follow the same instructions but reduce cooking time to your desired softness. 5. Meanwhile, bring a pot with about 1 inch of water to a boil. Throw in the broccoli and cook for 3 minutes, until al dente. Drain and set aside. Slice the tomatoes and add to a small bowl with chili, vinegar and oil. Toss in broccoli. 6. When tofu is ready, plate everything together and enjoy immediately. 3. Cashew Chia Parfait