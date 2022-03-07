Amelia Freer: dairy free “yoghurt” pot recipe

Serves 4
Ingredients:
1 cup of cashew nuts, soaked overnight in water
1 cup of berries (I like to use organic frozen ones as they have a deeper flavour)
2 tbsp coconut oil
2 tbsp water
1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
1 tsp ground vanilla powder
Method
1. Drain the cashews and place in a blender
2. Add the berries, coconut oil, cinnamon and vanilla powder and blend till smooth.
3. Add water if consistency is too thick
I make this up and it covers breakfast for the next four days. I sometimes stir in a little coyo coconut yoghurt and sprinkle some berries and seeds on top but it’s pretty delicious with just the basic ingredients as it is.