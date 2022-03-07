Amelia Freer: dairy free “yoghurt” pot recipe

29 April 2015
amelia-freer-yoghurt-recipe-1
Photography by Kirstin Sinclair

A delicious berry-filled and dairy-free recipe from Amelia Freer that will brighten up your breakfasts

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 cup of cashew nuts, soaked overnight in water
1 cup of berries (I like to use organic frozen ones as they have a deeper flavour)
2 tbsp coconut oil
2 tbsp water
1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
1 tsp ground vanilla powder

MORE GLOSS: Inside Amelia Freer's Cupboard

Method

1. Drain the cashews and place in a blender

2. Add the berries, coconut oil, cinnamon and vanilla powder and blend till smooth.

3. Add water if consistency is too thick

I make this up and it covers breakfast for the next four days. I sometimes stir in a little coyo coconut yoghurt and sprinkle some berries and seeds on top but it’s pretty delicious with just the basic ingredients as it is.

Like this recipe? Read Amelia Freer's guide to  the basics of eating well here .


