Amelia Freer: dairy free “yoghurt” pot recipe

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 cup of cashew nuts, soaked overnight in water

1 cup of berries (I like to use organic frozen ones as they have a deeper flavour)

2 tbsp coconut oil

2 tbsp water

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp ground vanilla powder

Method

1. Drain the cashews and place in a blender



2. Add the berries, coconut oil, cinnamon and vanilla powder and blend till smooth.



3. Add water if consistency is too thick



I make this up and it covers breakfast for the next four days. I sometimes stir in a little coyo coconut yoghurt and sprinkle some berries and seeds on top but it’s pretty delicious with just the basic ingredients as it is.