Amelia Freer: Asparagus, Courgette & Tomato Frittata

Amelia Freer 7 March 2016
amelia-freer-recipe-2
Photography by Kirstin Sinclair

When hunger pangs strike why not try whipping up Amelia Freer's veggie frittata - it's the perfect hearty, healthy breakfast

Need some healthy food inspiration? Nutritional therapist Amelia Freer shares her vegetarian frittata recipe for a quick and easy breakfast or lunch option that's full of goodness...

Ingredients:

2 eggs beaten

4 cherry tomatoes, roughly chopped

5 asparagus spears, chopped into bite size chunks

1 courgettes chopped into small cubes

1 shallot, finely sliced

1 tsp finely chopped chives

2 tsp olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

1. Slice the asparagus into 5cm lengths.

2. Bring a small non stick frying pan to a medium high heat, add half teaspoon of oil, then add shallots, tomatoes, courgettes, and asparagus. Stir constantly for 1 min, add salt and pepper, add a splash of water if starting to burn.

3. Pour the beaten eggs over the vegetables, season, stir a little (10 secs), and  lower the heat to minimum. Add the chives and mix in

4. Once the egg has almost solidified, place under the grill to cook the top for about 3 minutes. Cook for 1-2 mins more or until slightly firm, turn off heat allow to rest for 1 min, then turn out on a plate.

5. Double up the ingredients if you want to make extra for breakfast or lunch the following day.

For more healthy tips, tricks and recipes from  Amelia Freer  head  here .


