Amelia Freer's recipe: Green chicken

Fresh basil, parsley and oregano to sprinkle over once cooked

2 cups of chicken or vegetable stock

1 cup or handful of fresh or frozen peas

I’m always trying to find ways to get more greens into my clients' diets. And in a quick and simple way. So I came up with this green chicken recipe which is tasty and filling.

Method:

1. Heat a frying pan and add 2 tsp olive oil.

2. Add onion, garlic and celery and soften, till they start to “sweat”.

3. Add the leeks and courgettes and soften for 1 minute.

4. Add in the chicken breast and stock, stir well and cover for 4-5 mins.

5. Once chicken is cooked through, add peas and spinach and stir.

6. Take off heat and sprinkle fresh herbs and lemon zest.

7. You may wish to add some fresh black pepper.

This is also great for lunch the next day.

