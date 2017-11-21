Amelia Freer's recipe: Green chicken

Amelia Freer 21 November 2017
get-the-gloss-healthy-but-tasty-green-chicken-recipe-2
Photo credit: Kirstin Sinclair

A nutritious and delicious, easy chicken recipe from Nutritional Therapist Amelia Freer that's as tasty as it is filling

I’m always trying to find ways to get more greens into my clients' diets. And in a quick and simple way. So I came up with this green chicken recipe which is tasty and filling.

Ingredients:

4 chicken breasts, chopped into bite-size cubes

1 onion, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

2 sticks of celery, finely chopped

2 leeks, finely chopped

2 courgettes, chopped into half moons

2 handfuls of fresh spinach

1 cup or handful of fresh or frozen peas

2 cups of chicken or vegetable stock

1 glass of white wine (optional)

Fresh basil, parsley and oregano to sprinkle over once cooked

Zest of 1 lemon

Olive oil for cooking

Method:

1. Heat a frying pan and add 2 tsp olive oil.

2. Add onion, garlic and celery and soften, till they start to “sweat”.

3. Add the leeks and courgettes and soften for 1 minute.

4. Add in the chicken breast and stock, stir well and cover for 4-5 mins.

5. Once chicken is cooked through, add peas and spinach and stir.

6. Take off heat and sprinkle fresh herbs and lemon zest.

7. You may wish to add some fresh black pepper.

This is also great for lunch the next day.

Like this recipe? Read Amelia Freer’s guide to  grains, gluten and weight loss ,  plus why you should cut sugar out here .

Follow us  @getthegloss  and Amelia  @AmeliaFreer .


You may also like

Jack Monroe's Jaffa Cake mug pudding puts banana bread in the shade

Recipe: Cauliflower cheese and white bean bake for when you need the ultimate comfort food

Baked oats: What does a nutritionist think of TikTok's latest breakfast trend?

These vegan banana bread muffins are our new favourite breakfast


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

River Island midi dress, £39

Cos linen shorts, £45

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

More Gloss

Health

The de-bloating ‘internal shower’ drink has gone viral on TikTok. We try it out

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Explore More