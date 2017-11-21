Amelia Freer's recipe: Green chicken

I’m always trying to find ways to get more greens into my clients' diets. And in a quick and simple way. So I came up with this green chicken recipe which is tasty and filling.
Ingredients:
4 chicken breasts, chopped into bite-size cubes
1 onion, finely chopped
1 clove garlic, minced
2 sticks of celery, finely chopped
2 leeks, finely chopped
2 courgettes, chopped into half moons
2 handfuls of fresh spinach
1 cup or handful of fresh or frozen peas
2 cups of chicken or vegetable stock
1 glass of white wine (optional)
Fresh basil, parsley and oregano to sprinkle over once cooked
Zest of 1 lemon
Olive oil for cooking