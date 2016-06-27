Amelia Freer: The ultimate veggie burger recipe

Lentils are a vegan protein and a really useful, cheap item to have in your cupboard. Use them in soups and stews and play around with flavours. These veggie burgers are delicious and incredibly versatile as you can swap the herbs and vegetables to suit you and your fridge.

Ingredients:

270g Red Lentils

1 onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 carrots, grated

1 tsp tomato puree

2 tsp dried or fresh mixed herbs (I like the waitrose frozen Mediterranean or Thai mixes)

½ cup coconut flour

1 red chilli, deseeded & finely chopped

Zest of 1 lemon (or lime if using Thai flavours)

Sea salt & fresh black pepper

Coconut or Olive oil

Method:

1. Fill a pan with boiling water and lentils and simmer till soft.

2. In the meantime, heat a frying pan with 1 tsp coconut or olive oil and add the onion, garlic, carrot, tomato paste and herbs. Cook until tender.

3. Add the lemon or lime zest, salt & pepper.

4. Add the cooked lentils and flour and mix together. (You may need to add a little water if the mixture is too dry)

5. Put in the fridge to cool for 30 minutes.

6. Mould the mixture into 6 burgers and fry in a little coconut or olive oil until the outside is golden and the middle is warm.

I like to serve these with a simple mixed salad. I hope you enjoy them.

See more of Amelia Freer's recipes here and follow us on Twitter @GetTheGloss for the latest updates