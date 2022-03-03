Amelia Freer: Salmon and Fennel Kebabs recipe

These kebabs are very simple and I think look so pretty. They are delicious on their own or with a fresh green salad and are also a perfect healthy barbecue option. This recipe works just as well with prawns, chicken or any fish.

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 160°C/325°F/Gas mark 3.

2. Soak 4 wooden skewers in a large bowl of cold water.

3. Meanwhile, chop the salmon fillets into bite sized chunks and place in a mixing bowl.

4. Wash the fennel and remove the outer layers. Remove the hard core, by slicing a triangle shape around it. Then slice the fennel into bite-sized pieces and add to the bowl. Keep the thin so that they cook through.

5. Slice the lemon and add to the bowl along with the onion slices, the garlic and the chilli flakes. Add the olive oil and mix well together.