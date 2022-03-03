Amelia Freer: Salmon and Fennel Kebabs recipe

Amelia Freer 6 July 2014
gtg-amelia-recipes-salmon

Nutritional therapist Amelia Freer brings us her recipe for healthy but tasty Salmon and Fennel Kebabs from her new book Eat. Nourish. Glow. Summer

Serves 2-4

These kebabs are very simple and I think look so pretty. They are delicious on their own or with a fresh green salad and are also a perfect healthy barbecue option. This recipe works just as well with prawns, chicken or any fish.

Ingredients

2 wild salmon fillets (or fish of choice)

1 fennel bulb

1 lemon, washed

1 red onion, peeled, quartered and each layer separated

1 garlic clove, peeled and roughly chopped

2 tsp chilli flakes

2 tbsp olive oil

Fresh dill, roughly chopped

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 160°C/325°F/Gas mark 3.

2. Soak 4 wooden skewers in a large bowl of cold water.

3. Meanwhile, chop the salmon fillets into bite sized chunks and place in a mixing bowl.

4. Wash the fennel and remove the outer layers. Remove the hard core, by slicing a triangle shape around it. Then slice the fennel into bite-sized pieces and add to the bowl. Keep the thin so that they cook through.

5. Slice the lemon and add to the bowl along with the onion slices, the garlic and the chilli flakes. Add the olive oil and mix well together.

Download Amelia Freer's ebook, Eat. Nourish. Glow. Summer for more healthy recipe ideas and expert advice. Find the iBook edition available  here  and the Kindle edition available here


