Amelia Freer: Spicy feta peppers recipe

Amelia Freer 15 April 2015
gtg-amelia-freer-spicy-peppers-main

Feeling peckish? Try nutritional therapist Amelia Freer's guilt-free comfort-food recipe

One of my most favourite comforting meals that I have been making for years. Ok, pizza it is not (as a friend assured me!) but I find it a very good substitute on days when I want something rich, delicious and comforting. It’s really easy to make and lasts in the fridge for 2 days and is just as delicious cold with a salad.

Ingredients:

4 peppers, de-seeded and halved
12 cherry tomatoes cut into quarters
2 tsp olive oil
1 tbsp harissa paste (or sundried tomato if you don’t want a spicy version)
200g feta (or goats’ cheese), chopped into small bite-sized cubes
Zest of lemon, to taste

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200C/gas mark 6.
2. Place the peppers (cut side up) on the baking tray, drizzle with a little oil and put in the oven for about 10 minutes.
3. Meanwhile, put the feta and tomatoes into a bowl and mix well with the harissa.
4. Fill each of the pepper halves with the feta and tomato mix and put back in the oven to bake for 10 minutes.
5. Sprinkle lemon zest over the peppers and serve with a simple green salad.

Hungry for more? Read up on Amelia Freer's other tips, tricks and recipes  on Get The Gloss.



