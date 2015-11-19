Amelia Freer: Superfood Soup recipe

Amelia Freer 19 November 2015
amelia-freer-superfood-soup-recipe
Photography by Kirstin Sinclair

For a healthy but hearty dinner idea, look no further than Amelia Freer's recipe for a soup that packs a nutritional punch

Here's a nutrient packed, super healthy and tasty soup that I often make which is great to have in the freezer for those times when you get caught out - a quick bowl of warm soup can halt any negative food digressions.

Ingredients

1 onion, roughly chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 carrot, roughly chopped

2 sticks of celery, roughly chopped

2 large handfuls of kale or spinach or both, preferably organic

1 1/2 cups of cashew nuts

1 litre chicken or vegetable stock (bouillon is fine to use)

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

Salt & pepper to taste

Coconut oil

Method

1. Sauté the onion, garlic, carrot & celery in a pan with a tsp of coconut oil.

2. Once softened, add in the cashew nuts along with the kale or spinach, vinegar and the stock.

3. Bring to boil then reduce to simmer for 4 minutes.

4. Remove from the heat, leave to cool then blend with a handheld blender or in a mixer.

5. I like to drizzle a little lemon or lime juice over the top when serving.

For more recipes and nutrition tips from Amelia,  check out her recommendations here .

Follow us  @getthegloss  and Amelia  @AmeliaFreer .

