Healthy comfort foods: Raw vegetable pad Thai

23 January 2015
raw-pad-thai

Nutritionist Eve Kalinik gives her version of a Thai takeaway favourite that allows you to leave your guilt at the doorstep

In her second healthy installment, expert Nutritionist Eve Kalinik  has whipped up a veggie packed version of a spicy pad Thai - a takeaway favourite that’s totally guilt-free.

"This raw take on a pad Thai still has a warming kick and has proven to be popular with even the most discerning of Asian food fans. It’s important that we make sure to take in some form of raw vegetables every day since the vitamin C content is higher than that of cooked vegetables, which is crucial for fighting off colds, flus and viruses. In particular, the chilli and spices will help to stave off bugs and act as anti-inflammatories too.

"Make a big bowl to have on its own or flake through some salmon that you have marinated in tamari or coconut aminos - deliciously warming on these chilly wintry nights."

Raw Vegetable Pad Thai

Ingredients

Makes 2 servings

2 carrots

6 pink radishes

1⁄4 white cabbage

1⁄4 small red onion

1⁄4 red pepper

1 generous handful of mung bean sprouts

1 handful of fresh coriander

1⁄4 cup cashews

Few slices of fresh chilli (add as many or little to taste)

1 tablespoon of tahini

1⁄4 teaspoon of cumin

1 tablespoon of fresh lemon juice

Pinch of Himalayan salt

MORE GLOSS: Budget Beauty: 5 ways to eat healthily for less

Method

Heat the oven to 180°C and toast the cashews for approximately 10-15 minutes until they start to turn golden, making sure they don’t burn. While the cashews are toasting, very thinly slice the white cabbage, radishes, red onion and red pepper and pop into a large mixing bowl. Wash and peel the carrots and then put through a spiraliser - then add to the bowl. Roughly chop the coriander and add this to the mixture along with the mung beans. To make the dressing mix together the tahini, paprika, lemon juice and salt with a tablespoon of water. Add to the vegetable mix and stir through to coat evenly. Place into serving bowls and garnish with the toasted cashews.



