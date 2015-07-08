Healthy dinner recipes: avocado, pistachio and radish quinoa salad

Ayesha Muttucumaru 8 July 2015
gtg-avocado-quinoa-salad-main

Wondering what to make for dinner? This delicious, vegan and gluten free quick dinner recipe is sure to get your creative juices flowing when you’re short on time

It’s hot, it’s humid and the last thing we want to be doing at the end of a long day is spend our evenings toiling over a steaming stove. So we sought the help of nutritional therapist and Get The Gloss Expert Eve Kalinik  for her recommendation of an easy healthy dinner recipe that’s as delicious to eat as it is simple to make.

Perfect for picnics or barbeques too, it also makes for the perfect healthy lunch idea for work the following day. If you’re looking for a way to supersize your salad, this may just be it.

Avocado, radish and pistachio quinoa salad

Vegan and gluten free

Ingredients

8 pink radishes sliced

½ cup dried quinoa

1 generous handful baby spinach

2 tablespoons of fresh chives

2 teaspoons of pistachio nuts

3 tablespoons of olive oil

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

¼ teaspoon mustard powder

½ teaspoon ground cumin

Generous pinch of Himalayan or sea salt + black pepper

Method

1. Rinse the quinoa and add to a saucepan. Add 1½ cups water, bring to the boil, reduce to simmer and cook for 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and put to one side.

2. While the quinoa is cooking, remove the avocado from the skin/stone and take one half to cut into smaller pieces. Slice the radishes and finely chop the chives.

3. Add these all to the quinoa along with the spinach leaves.

4. Mix together the olive oil, lemon juice, cumin, mustard and seasoning to dress the salad. Add to the quinoa, mix and stir through well. Serve.


