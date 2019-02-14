Delicious healthy dessert ideas that are Body Coach approved

We have a sweet tooth as much as the next person, and even The Body Coach doesn't mind admitting to the occasional blowout (see the enormous ice-cream sundae on his Instagram account). While you won't find that in his recipe books, you will find healthy dessert and snack ideas, that won't derail a leanness regime , and we're well up for that. Here are eight Joe Wicks dessert recipes to add to your Body Coach recipe collection.
Our 8 favourite Joe Wicks snack recipes that will satisfy your sweet tooth. For flapjacks, muffins and blondies step this way...
You will need:
2 eggs
Almond milk
Squeeze of Honey
Coconut oil
Bananas
1 tbsp peanut butter
1 tsp baking powder
Cinnamon
Salt
Vanilla extract
Porridge oats
Walnuts
Rocky road
You will need:
Hazelnuts toasted and chopped
Biscuits
Dark chocolate
Coconut oil
Sultanas
Maple syrup
MORE GLOSS: 3 Easy Joe Wicks chicken recipes to try this week
Peanut butter and choc chip blondies
You will need:
1 can of chickpeas
85g Honey
110g Peanut butter
50g Coconut sugar
1 tbsp Almond milk
2 tsp Vanilla extract
1/2 tsp Baking powder
1/4 tsp Bicarbonate of soda
Salt
Dark chocolate chips
Banana and blueberry oat muffins
You will need:
2 eggs
Bananas
Vanilla extract
Bicarbonate of soda
Porridge oats
Blueberries
MORE GLOSS: 5 Joe Wicks recipes to get you through the working week
Carrot cake energy balls
You will need:
Carrots
Medjool dates
Porridge oats
Sunflower seeds
½ tsp ground ginger
1 tsp cinnamon
1 tsp coconut oil
Desiccated coconut
Chocolate protein peanut butter "no bake" brownies
You will need:
100g Porridge oats
75g Dried blueberries
250g Medjool dates
25g Walnuts
25g Almonds
75g The Body Coach chocolate protein powder
1 tbsp Cocoa powder
50g Coconut oil
150g Peanut butter
50g Dark chocolate
Almond butter banana bread muffins
You will need:
3 Bananas
175g Porridge oats
2 eggs
5 Medjool dates
2 tbsp Almond butter
1 tbsp maple syrup
1 tsp bicarbonate of soda
1 tsp ground cinnamon
Chocolate chips
Pecans