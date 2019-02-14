Delicious healthy dessert ideas that are Body Coach approved

Emma North14 February 2019
Photography by Conor McDonnell

Our 8 favourite Joe Wicks snack recipes that will satisfy your sweet tooth. For flapjacks, muffins and blondies step this way...

We have a sweet tooth as much as the next person, and even The Body Coach doesn't mind admitting to the occasional blowout (see the enormous ice-cream sundae on his  Instagram  account). While you won't find that in his recipe books, you will find healthy dessert and snack ideas, that won't derail a leanness regime , and we're well up for that. Here are eight  Joe Wicks  dessert recipes to add to your Body Coach recipe  collection.

Banana and peanut butter oaty muffins

You will need:

2 eggs
Almond milk
Squeeze of Honey
Coconut oil
Bananas
1 tbsp peanut butter
1 tsp baking powder
Cinnamon
Salt
Vanilla extract
Porridge oats 
Walnuts

Rocky road

You will need:

Hazelnuts toasted and chopped
Biscuits
Dark chocolate
Coconut oil
Sultanas
Maple syrup

Peanut butter and choc chip blondies

You will need:

1 can of chickpeas
85g Honey
110g Peanut butter
50g Coconut sugar
1 tbsp Almond milk
2 tsp Vanilla extract
1/2 tsp Baking powder
1/4 tsp Bicarbonate of soda
Salt 
Dark chocolate chips

Banana and blueberry oat muffins

You will need:

2 eggs 
Bananas 
Vanilla extract
Bicarbonate of soda
Porridge oats
Blueberries

Carrot cake energy balls

You will need:

Carrots
Medjool dates
Porridge oats
Sunflower seeds
½ tsp ground ginger
1 tsp cinnamon
1 tsp coconut oil
Desiccated coconut

Chocolate protein peanut butter "no bake" brownies

You will need:

100g Porridge oats
75g Dried blueberries
250g Medjool dates
25g Walnuts
25g Almonds
75g The Body Coach chocolate protein powder
1 tbsp Cocoa powder
50g Coconut oil
150g Peanut butter
50g Dark chocolate

Almond butter banana bread muffins

You will need:

3 Bananas
175g Porridge oats
2 eggs
5 Medjool dates
2 tbsp Almond butter
1 tbsp maple syrup
1 tsp bicarbonate of soda
1 tsp ground cinnamon
Chocolate chips
Pecans

Chocolate coconut flapjacks

You will need:

Porridge oats
Desiccated coconut
Pumpkin seeds
Chocolate chips
Raisins
Honey
1 Egg
Salt
Coconut oil

Veggie Lean in 15 by Joe Wicks is  out now

Follow Emma on  Instagram


