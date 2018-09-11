3 easy spread recipes to give your snacks a health boost

These easy-to-rustle-up spreads make a delicious light lunch or quick snack to top up nutrients in the day.
Simply blitz the ingredients – drizzling in any oil during blending – for 15–30 seconds, or until the desired consistency, then serve on toasted rye bread, oat cakes, or with crudités.
Spinach and cashew spread
Pairing vitamin C-rich spinach with cashew nuts – high in protein and essential fats – gives this simple spread immune- boosting properties.
Serves 1
Prep time 10 Mins
Ingredients
85g (3oz) spinach leaves, steamed and squeezed to remove excess moisture
60g (2oz) cashew nuts
1⁄2 tsp grated nutmeg
salt and freshly ground black pepper
Nutritional info per serving:
Kcals 373 Fat 29g Saturated fat 6g Carbohydrates 10.5g Sugar 2.5g Sodium 34mg Fibre 3.5g Protein 15g Cholesterol 0mg
Avocado and feta spread
Avocado, a source of essential nutrients such as folate, potassium, and magnesium, is also high in monounsaturated fats, thought to play a role in reversing insulin resistance to regulate blood sugar levels, while tangy feta provides calcium for bone health.
Serves 1–2
Prep time 5–10 mins
Ingredients
1 avocado, peeled and pitted
30g (1oz) feta
11⁄2 tbsp coriander leaves
freshly ground black pepper
Nutritional info per serving:
Kcals 187 Fat 18g Saturated fat 5g Carbohydrates 1.5g Sugar 0.5g Sodium 154mg Fibre 3.5g Protein 4g Cholesterol 10.5mg
Tofu and olive spread
Tofu contains all eight essential amino acids, which can only be obtained from the diet. Amino acids form the building blocks of protein, vital for cell renewal. Olives add antioxidant benefits as well as anti- inflammatory polyphenols.
Serves 2–3
Prep time 5–10 mins
Ingredients
140g (5oz) tofu, broken into chunks
1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1 lemon, juice and rind
30g (1oz) olives, pitted and sliced
10g (1⁄4oz) walnuts
30g (1oz) cherry tomatoes, halved
2 spring onions, sliced 1⁄4 tsp dried chilli
1⁄4 tsp turmeric
Nutritional info per serving:
Kcals 132 Fat 10.5g Saturated fat 1.5g Carbohydrates 2g Sugar 1.5g Sodium 140mg Fibre 1.7g Protein 7g Cholesterol 0mg