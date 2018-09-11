3 easy spread recipes to give your snacks a health boost

Judy Johnson 11 September 2018
healthy-spreads

Blend up these nutrient-rich, easy-to-make spread recipes to top your rye bread or oatcakes for a healthy, satisfying snack or lunch idea

These easy-to-rustle-up spreads make a delicious light lunch or quick snack to top up nutrients in the day.

Simply blitz the ingredients – drizzling in any oil during blending – for 15–30 seconds, or until the desired consistency, then serve on toasted rye bread, oat cakes, or with crudités.

Spinach and cashew spread

Pairing vitamin C-rich spinach with cashew nuts – high in protein and essential fats – gives this simple spread immune- boosting properties.

Serves 1

Prep time 10 Mins

Ingredients

85g (3oz) spinach leaves, steamed and squeezed to remove excess moisture

60g (2oz) cashew nuts

1⁄2 tsp grated nutmeg

salt and freshly ground black pepper

Nutritional info per serving:

Kcals 373 Fat 29g Saturated fat 6g Carbohydrates 10.5g Sugar 2.5g Sodium 34mg Fibre 3.5g Protein 15g Cholesterol 0mg

Avocado and feta spread

Avocado, a source of essential nutrients such as folate, potassium, and magnesium, is also high in monounsaturated fats, thought to play a role in reversing insulin resistance to regulate blood sugar levels, while tangy feta provides calcium for bone health.

Serves 1–2

Prep time 5–10 mins

Ingredients

1 avocado, peeled and pitted

30g (1oz) feta

11⁄2 tbsp coriander leaves

freshly ground black pepper

Nutritional info per serving:

Kcals 187 Fat 18g Saturated fat 5g Carbohydrates 1.5g Sugar 0.5g Sodium 154mg Fibre 3.5g Protein 4g Cholesterol 10.5mg

Tofu and olive spread

Tofu contains all eight essential amino acids, which can only be obtained from the diet. Amino acids form the building blocks of protein, vital for cell renewal. Olives add antioxidant benefits as well as anti- inflammatory polyphenols.

Serves 2–3

Prep time 5–10 mins

Ingredients

140g (5oz) tofu, broken into chunks

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 lemon, juice and rind

30g (1oz) olives, pitted and sliced

10g (1⁄4oz) walnuts

30g (1oz) cherry tomatoes, halved

2 spring onions, sliced 1⁄4 tsp dried chilli

1⁄4 tsp turmeric

Nutritional info per serving:

Kcals 132 Fat 10.5g Saturated fat 1.5g Carbohydrates 2g Sugar 1.5g Sodium 140mg Fibre 1.7g Protein 7g Cholesterol 0mg

This is an extract from Neal's Yard Remedies Complete Wellness,  published by DK, £25


