Healthy winter mocktails and hot toddies

Don’t resort to Diet Coke- soft drinks have so much to give if you make them the star of the show. Whether you’re catering for designated drivers, mums-to-be or other non-drinkers, the following will spice up any booze-free bar, and if you’re looking for a healthier standard cocktail option, we’ve snuck one of those in here too. Basically, there’s something for everyone, from the green juice devotee to the Mojito fiend, and if you are planning on popping bottles over party season, wellbeing expert Calgary Avansino has a few pointers for feeling fresh rather than foggy before, during and after festive meals and meets. Virgin Mojito

INGREDIENTS Soda water

6 mint leaves

2 wedges of lime

30ml apple juice

20ml lime juice

15ml elderflower cordial

1 sprig mint METHOD Muddle mint leaves- press down with a muddler on 6 mint leaves in the bottom of a tall glass to extract the juices and flavour. Add apple juice, lime juice and elderflower cordial to a glass. Using a jigger, measure 30ml of apple juice, 20ml lime juice and 15ml elderflower cordial into a tall glass. Add crushed ice and stir. Fill the glass with crushed ice, and stir the drink with a bar spoon. Top up with soda water. Top up the drink with 40ml soda water. Garnish with a sprig of mint. Place a sprig of mint at an angle against the rim of the glass to garnish. Imbibery Immune Boosting Mulled Juice

INGREDIENTS 2 cups baby spinach, packed together

1-2 pears, depending on size

One piece of ginger cut and peeled - roughly 2.5 cm x 2.5 cm

1/4 lemon wedge METHOD Wash all the ingredients well and peel the ginger. Juice all the ingredients but the lemon. Juice spinach first, then ginger, then pear (to help really push the ginger through). Place the juice in a pan and place on stovetop. Heat on low for about 45 seconds until the mixture is tepid or warmed. S Squeeze the juice from the quarter lemon, stir and pour in a mug. You may want to put a cinnamon stick in as well for garnish. Calgary Avansino’s Zesty Ginger Lime Mocktail

INGREDIENTS 350ml of Highland Spring still water

A two-inch piece of fresh ginger root, chopped

450 milliliters of Highland Spring sparkling water

1 tsp zested ginger

1 tsp stevia (natural sweetener available in most supermarkets)

50ml lime juice (freshly squeezed)

Ice

Lime wedges, to serve METHOD First, you need to make the “ginger tea”, which is best done ahead of time. In a saucepan, bring Highland Spring still water to a boil, add the ginger root and leave to simmer, covered, for 30 minutes. Drain the ginger root out and chill the remaining liquid in the refrigerator until you’re ready to make your drink.

Next, mix the tea with the Highland Spring sparkling water, grated ginger, stevia and lime juice. Combine well and, when ready, pour your mocktail over ice and garnish with lime wedges. Autumn Sparkle Mocktail

INGREDIENTS Juice of 1/4 lemon

Juice of 1/4 orange

1 tsp organic honey

Top with Highland Spring sparkling water

Garnish with orange peel and lemon peel METHOD Add all ingredients except the Highland Spring sparkling water to a tumbler. Ensure all are well mixed before adding ice. Finally top up with Highland Spring sparkling water and garnish with the orange and lemon peels. *Alcohol Klaxon*: Calgary Avansino’s Low-Sugar Margarita