How to be savvy with your supplements

We asked nutritional therapist and Get The Gloss Expert Henrietta Norton to shed some light on the often confusing topic. Henrietta is Head of Nutrition at Grace Belgravia and with her husband Charlie, they co-founded Wild Nutrition - a premium brand of food-state supplements available at Space NK . From how many we should be taking to what we should be looking for and why, we can’t think of a better person for helping us shop a lot more smartly when it comes to giving our diets a helping hand in the right direction.

When it comes to supplements, shopping can prove to be a pretty overwhelming experience. With an endless supply of must-have vitamins and minerals all promising a wealth of health benefits from increased energy levels to a better night’s sleep, how should we go about choosing the right one for our particular lifestyles?

GTG: How can supplements help boost our health? How should we go about picking the right one?

HN: Food comes first, always. Unfortunately, we no longer rely completely on food alone to provide us with the full nutrient levels we need. This is due to a combination of the way that food is produced (think intense farming techniques, lower nutrient levels in the soil) as well as exposure to stress, environmental pollutants and our increasing use of medication (the contraceptive pill and antibiotics for example).

When this shortfall occurs we can develop subtle nutrient imbalances that can affect our health such as skin problems, poor sleep and poor digestion for example. Supplements can help to bridge this increasing gap, even when eating a healthy diet.

However, there is a vast difference between nutrients found in food and the synthetic replicas used by the majority of supplement companies. Increasing research is showing us that high doses of these chemical nutrient forms may not be as beneficial to the body's natural healing abilities as we may have previously thought. For this reason, I only will only use supplements where the nutrients are provided in a 'Food-State’ form. As with food, the nutrients are combined with all the ‘team players’ (carbohydrates, proteins, lipids etc.) in a way our body is attuned to receiving them and have been shown to have a greater absorption, retention and metabolism.

This reduces the need for ‘mega doses’ and reduces the chemical by-products that the body has to clear from using ‘synthetic’ versions.

GTG: Is there a limit to the number you should take?

HN: I believe that the art of supplementation is simplicity and taking pots of different pills is often unnecessary. If you choose a supplement where the nutrients are readily used by the body you very often don't need these 'mega-doses' that many brands offer nor a cocktail of different nutrients. A nutritional therapist can work with you to make sure you are using the right supplements. A good supplement company may also offer in-house expertise, as we do at Wild Nutrition.

GTG: What would you recommend from the range if you're feeling run down?

HN: I find that a lot of my clients really benefit from taking a multi nutrient such as the Bespoke Man , £32 or Bespoke Woman Food-State Multi-nutrient , £30. These formulas provide the necessary vitamins and minerals to support the immune system but also have the additional ingredients such as ashwaganda to support the body's adaption to stress which many of us could benefit from!