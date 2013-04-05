How to eat healthily and more top tips for April

Gone bananas

"So many of my clients are still eating bananas. They do have more nutrients but will raise insulin in the same way that a Mars bar will, so are not the best fruit to eat if you are trying to lose weight," reveals Amelia Freer , nutritional therapist.

Just smile

“Your teeth are one of the first things people notice about your appearance - and a crooked or discoloured smile can really age us - so it makes sense to give your smile as much attention as you would your skincare. Thankfully crooked teeth can be corrected - at any age - with invisible lingual braces. Smiles can be secretly transformed and natural beauty much enhanced; this is the secret trick of many celebrities, models and actresses!” explains Dr Asif Chatoo, Orthodontist and Founder of The London Lingual Orthodontic Clinic .

A day of rest for your hair

"Give your hair a day off on Sunday. More often than not, women blow-dry their hair and don’t actually know how it behaves naturally. Apply a deep conditioning treatment and let the hair dry. Just see what happens! You might be pleasantly surprised by the result," advises Ben Cooke, hair stylist and brand ambassador for Herbal Essences.



Take a breath

"The first and most important thing to focus on when you exercise is your breathing. Concentrate on the breaths that you take and everything else will flow from there," says Jane Wake , leading fitness consultant and pre and post-natal fitness expert.