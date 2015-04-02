How to make healthy Easter eggs

2 April 2015
get-the-gloss-vicki-edgson-healthy-chocolate-recipe-1

Easter weekend doesn't mean you have to fall totally off the wagon - why not try this wholesome recipe that's utterly indulgent and yet completely guilt-free

The Easter Bank Holiday is approaching and we all know what that means - a veritable feast of sinfully sweet delights (and a religious celebration, of course). If however, you’re looking for a more guilt-free weekend of tasty treats, then this raw chocolate egg recipe created by health heroes Vicki Edgson and Natasha Corrett from their cook book Honestly Healthy For Life: Healthy Alternatives For Everyday Eating , £25, is just the ticket.  Simple, nutritious and devilishly delicious, it's the ultimate indulgence for those with an insatiable sweet tooth.

MORE GLOSS: 3 healthy, hearty and hasty recipes for kids

Makes 24

"The perfect fix for any chocoholic! Enjoy experimenting with mould shapes - we love eggs at this time of year - and with different flavours. A little drop of peppermint, orange or ginger essence can make a world of difference to the taste. Of course, chocolate is not only for Easter - you can use this recipe year round whenever you want an intense and chocolatey treat."

MORE GLOSS: 5 of the best fruit and vegetable delivery services

Ingredients

225g raw cacao butter

12 tbsp raw cacao powder

130g agave syrup

½ tsp vanilla extract

1 drop of flavoured essence (optional)

MORE GLOSS: The top 10 foods you should be feeding your kids

Method

Melt the raw cacao butter in a heatproof bowl over a pan of simmering water or in a bain marie. Allow it to cool for about 10 minutes then add the cacao powder and mix in. Once incorporated add the agave, vanilla and flavoured essence, if using. Pour the chocolate into whatever silicone moulds you’re using and put straight into the freezer for 30 minutes or until set. Pop them out and keep in the fridge. Serve chilled.

Follow us on  @getthegloss  and Katie  @KatieRob20



You may also like

The best high street foundations under £20

10 protein-packed vegetables to stock up on

Tummy troubles? 10 expert tips to improve your digestion

10 ways to super boost your salad and make it more interesting


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

Cos linen shorts, £45

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

More Gloss

Health

The de-bloating ‘internal shower’ drink has gone viral on TikTok. We try it out

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Explore More