How to make healthy Easter eggs

The Easter Bank Holiday is approaching and we all know what that means - a veritable feast of sinfully sweet delights (and a religious celebration, of course). If however, you’re looking for a more guilt-free weekend of tasty treats, then this raw chocolate egg recipe created by health heroes Vicki Edgson and Natasha Corrett from their cook book Honestly Healthy For Life: Healthy Alternatives For Everyday Eating , £25, is just the ticket. Simple, nutritious and devilishly delicious, it's the ultimate indulgence for those with an insatiable sweet tooth.

Makes 24

"The perfect fix for any chocoholic! Enjoy experimenting with mould shapes - we love eggs at this time of year - and with different flavours. A little drop of peppermint, orange or ginger essence can make a world of difference to the taste. Of course, chocolate is not only for Easter - you can use this recipe year round whenever you want an intense and chocolatey treat."

Ingredients

225g raw cacao butter

12 tbsp raw cacao powder

130g agave syrup

½ tsp vanilla extract

1 drop of flavoured essence (optional)

Method

Melt the raw cacao butter in a heatproof bowl over a pan of simmering water or in a bain marie. Allow it to cool for about 10 minutes then add the cacao powder and mix in. Once incorporated add the agave, vanilla and flavoured essence, if using. Pour the chocolate into whatever silicone moulds you’re using and put straight into the freezer for 30 minutes or until set. Pop them out and keep in the fridge. Serve chilled.

