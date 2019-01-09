How to make Joe Wicks' healthy veggie chickpea, tomato and spinach curry

If your Friday night curry could do with a bit of Joe Wicks magic to liven it up, try this delicious new recipe from his Veggie Lean in 15 cookbook . The Body Coach has written a new book filled with dishes to inspire vegetarians, flexitarians and meat-eaters alike, with Lean in 15 recipes that will give you fresh ideas on how to eat a veggie diet without compromising on taste.

Photography by Conor Mcdonnell

Vegan | Make ahead | Good to freeze | Serves 1

Ingredients

1 tbsp coconut oil

1⁄2 onion, finely chopped

salt and pepper

2 tsp garlic–ginger paste

1⁄2 tsp ground turmeric

1 tsp garam masala

2 tomatoes, roughly chopped

1 x 400g tin of chickpeas

2 handfuls of spinach leaves

squeeze of lemon juice

handful of coriander leaves

coconut yoghurt, to serve – optional

Method

Melt the coconut oil in a saucepan over a low heat. Chuck in the onion, along with a pinch of salt. Cook for 6 minutes until soft.

Stir in the garlic–ginger paste, turmeric and garam masala. Cook for 1 minute, stirring until it smells fragrant.

Turn up the heat, chuck in the tomatoes and the tin of chickpeas with all of their water. Season with a good pinch of salt and pepper, then leave the curry to bubble away for 5 minutes.

Drop in the spinach leaves. Once wilted, take the pan off the heat and squeeze in the lemon juice to taste. Spoon into a bowl, stir through most of the coriander leaves, then top with the rest. Serve with coconut yoghurt, if you like.