How to make Joe Wicks' healthy veggie chickpea, tomato and spinach curry

Judy Johnson 9 January 2019
joe-wicks-chickepea-curry
Photography by Maja Smend

Tuck into this healthy vegetarian curry from The Body Coach's latest Lean in 15 cookbook

If your Friday night curry could do with a bit of Joe Wicks  magic to liven it up, try this delicious new recipe from his Veggie Lean in 15 cookbook . The Body Coach has written a new book filled with dishes to inspire vegetarians, flexitarians and meat-eaters alike, with Lean in 15 recipes  that will give you fresh ideas on how to eat a veggie diet without compromising on taste.


Photography by Conor Mcdonnell

Vegan | Make ahead | Good to freeze | Serves 1

Ingredients

1 tbsp coconut oil

1⁄2 onion, finely chopped

salt and pepper

2 tsp garlic–ginger paste

1⁄2 tsp ground turmeric

1 tsp garam masala

2 tomatoes, roughly chopped

1 x 400g tin of chickpeas

2 handfuls of spinach leaves

squeeze of lemon juice

handful of coriander leaves

coconut yoghurt, to serve – optional

Method

Melt the coconut oil in a saucepan over a low heat. Chuck in the onion, along with a pinch of salt. Cook for 6 minutes until soft.

Stir in the garlic–ginger paste, turmeric and garam masala. Cook for 1 minute, stirring until it smells fragrant.

Turn up the heat, chuck in the tomatoes and the tin of chickpeas with all of their water. Season with a good pinch of salt and pepper, then leave the curry to bubble away for 5 minutes.

Drop in the spinach leaves. Once wilted, take the pan off the heat and squeeze in the lemon juice to taste. Spoon into a bowl, stir through most of the coriander leaves, then top with the rest. Serve with coconut yoghurt, if you like.

Veggie Lean in 15 by Joe Wicks is  out now  (Bluebird)


You may also like

Why a cleansing powder for face could speed up your skincare routine

Jack Monroe's Jaffa Cake mug pudding puts banana bread in the shade

Recipe: Cauliflower cheese and white bean bake for when you need the ultimate comfort food

Baked oats: What does a nutritionist think of TikTok's latest breakfast trend?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

River Island midi dress, £39

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

More Gloss

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Makeup

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

Skin

Boots No7 drops a super high-strength retinol and we think it’s a clever product

Explore More