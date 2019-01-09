How to make Joe Wicks' healthy veggie chickpea, tomato and spinach curry

If your Friday night curry could do with a bit of Joe Wicks magic to liven it up, try this delicious new recipe from his Veggie Lean in 15 cookbook . The Body Coach has written a new book filled with dishes to inspire vegetarians, flexitarians and meat-eaters alike, with Lean in 15 recipes that will give you fresh ideas on how to eat a veggie diet without compromising on taste.
Tuck into this healthy vegetarian curry from The Body Coach's latest Lean in 15 cookbook
Photography by Conor Mcdonnell
Vegan | Make ahead | Good to freeze | Serves 1
Ingredients
1 tbsp coconut oil
1⁄2 onion, finely chopped
salt and pepper
2 tsp garlic–ginger paste
1⁄2 tsp ground turmeric
1 tsp garam masala
2 tomatoes, roughly chopped
1 x 400g tin of chickpeas
2 handfuls of spinach leaves
squeeze of lemon juice
handful of coriander leaves
coconut yoghurt, to serve – optional
Method
Melt the coconut oil in a saucepan over a low heat. Chuck in the onion, along with a pinch of salt. Cook for 6 minutes until soft.
Stir in the garlic–ginger paste, turmeric and garam masala. Cook for 1 minute, stirring until it smells fragrant.
Turn up the heat, chuck in the tomatoes and the tin of chickpeas with all of their water. Season with a good pinch of salt and pepper, then leave the curry to bubble away for 5 minutes.
Drop in the spinach leaves. Once wilted, take the pan off the heat and squeeze in the lemon juice to taste. Spoon into a bowl, stir through most of the coriander leaves, then top with the rest. Serve with coconut yoghurt, if you like.
Veggie Lean in 15 by Joe Wicks is out now (Bluebird)