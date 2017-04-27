How to make your own hummus

Judy Johnson 27 April 2017
hummus
Photography by Ian Skelton

As a hummus shortage leaves foodies everywhere without their favourite dip, Nina Parker shares her delicious hummus recipe you can make at home

Wondering how you'll get your next hummus fix? As Sainsbury's and M&S have withdrawn lines from the shelves following complaints that the dip had taste issues, hummus is hard to find as foodies stock up elsewhere; but why not whip up your own at home?

In an extract from our Project Me health and fitness guide , chef Nina Parker shares her delicious and easy homemade hummus recipe so that you needn't go without come snacktime...

Makes about 400g

Ingredients

1 small shallot, chopped

400g chickpeas

1⁄2 tsp turmeric

1⁄3 tsp paprika

1⁄2 tsp cumin

7 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

3 tbsp cold water

1⁄2 tsp honey

1 1⁄2 lemons, zest and juice

Sea salt and black pepper

Method

1. Put half of the chickpeas aside and blend the rest of the ingredients together to a rough paste.

2. Then add the leftover chickpeas and pulse-blend a few times to break them up. You should be left with a rough paste.

3.Add more olive oil or lemon juice to loosen up if the consistency is a bit thick.

4. Keep covered in the fridge for up to 4 days.

Download our  Project Me guide  for more healthy recipes, a fitness plan and nutritional info


