How to make your own hummus

Wondering how you'll get your next hummus fix? As Sainsbury's and M&S have withdrawn lines from the shelves following complaints that the dip had taste issues, hummus is hard to find as foodies stock up elsewhere; but why not whip up your own at home?
In an extract from our Project Me health and fitness guide , chef Nina Parker shares her delicious and easy homemade hummus recipe so that you needn't go without come snacktime...
Makes about 400g
Ingredients
1 small shallot, chopped
400g chickpeas
1⁄2 tsp turmeric
1⁄3 tsp paprika
1⁄2 tsp cumin
7 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
3 tbsp cold water
1⁄2 tsp honey
1 1⁄2 lemons, zest and juice
Sea salt and black pepper
Method
1. Put half of the chickpeas aside and blend the rest of the ingredients together to a rough paste.
2. Then add the leftover chickpeas and pulse-blend a few times to break them up. You should be left with a rough paste.
3.Add more olive oil or lemon juice to loosen up if the consistency is a bit thick.
4. Keep covered in the fridge for up to 4 days.
Download our Project Me guide for more healthy recipes, a fitness plan and nutritional info