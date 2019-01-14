How to survive and thrive on an alcohol-free challenge

Dry January is in full swing, but it can be tricky to stick to, especially when you’ve got a case of the good old January blues. Strength in numbers and support from those who are on the same journey can provide an invaluable resource though, something that the 30,000 people who’ve signed up to One Year No Beer’s (OYNB) alcohol-free challenges and bespoke coaching programmes can attest to.

Founded by friends Andy Ramage and Ruari Fairbairns in 2016, their team has helped tens of thousands of people create a healthier relationship with alcohol. And now, it’s the leading alcohol habit-change programme around with a 83 per cent success rate.

There’s everything to gain from signing up. In fact, a recent survey among OYNB members revealed that 58 per cent on the 90-day challenge said they’d lost weight, 76 per cent said they had more energy, 78 per cent said they were more productive and 80 per cent said they slept better. A large number of women also cited a lesser-known benefit that they’ve dubbed ‘Sober hair.’ As well as making their strands shinier, going sober has made them stronger.

OYNB's portfolio of programmes suit a range of lifestyles. If you’re a newbie to this or aren’t sure how long a break you want to take from booze, try the 28-day programme - you can always upgrade. For £42, you get access to daily email and video support, a private Facebook group and forum, five e-books and advice from guest contributors in fitness and diet. For more of a challenge, try the 90-day programme , £109, where you’ll also have access to a five-week audio programme. It’s so effective that nine in ten choose to continue going alcohol-free after the 90 days comes to an end.

A major reason for OYNB’s success is its MEND system, the four pillars on which the programme is based. Standing for Mind, Exercise, Nutrition, Do, it’s all about developing a more positive and proactive mindset about going alcohol-free and making the most of the time, money and energy you’ll have as a result.

Inspired to give it a go? We’ve teamed up with OYNB to give GTG readers a 50 per cent discount off their 28-day and 90-day challenges. Simply type GTG50 at checkout, but be quick, as the offer finishes on Friday 18 January.

To give you a flavour of the type of tips and tricks you’ll learn, we caught up with Andy to find out about the most common stumbling blocks that can get in the way of going alcohol-free - and what can help you stay on track.

1. When everyone else is drinking

It can feel like you’re standing out like a sore thumb when everyone else has a Champagne flute in hand and you’re there with a glass of Coke instead. However, the selection of alcohol-free alternatives out there has vastly improved over the last few years and they don’t just look the part, but taste like the real thing too. Andy rates Heineken 0.0% beer, Seedlip as a gin alternative, and Sainsbury’s range of non-alcoholic sparkling wines. Fizzy water with a slice of lime also makes for a great aperitif if you’re feeling a little self-conscious. Take it as an opportunity to experiment and see what’s out there.



