HURRY! Join our brain boost masterclass and get a free mood supplements bundle worth £75

18 February 2021
Refuel your brain and get your spark back at this unmissable online event with psychologist Evelyn Montgomery

*** THIS WORKSHOP HAS NOW SOLD OUT ***

Feeling flat in lockdown 3? You’re not the only one. According to the World Health Organisation, the next pandemic will be a mental health crisis with anxiety and mood disorders increasing. After the grief and strain of the past 11 months, we could all do with an energy boost, a few strategies to banish brain fog and help to get our mood mojo back.

Sound like a plan? Then join expert psychologist Evelyn Montgomery in this unmissable masterclass as she shares tips and tricks from decades of personal and clinical experience. A survivor of chronic fatigue, malaria and long Covid (not all at once!) she has biohacked her way back to health time and again.

She went on to found Montgomery + Evelyn , a pioneering mental health supplements brand.

To learn her secrets, sign up for this unmissable masterclass. You’ll receive all four Montgomery + Evelyn mood nutrition supplements blends of advanced vitamins, minerals and probiotics, worth £75 free with your ticket.

Your goodie bag contains the following supplements (each one month's supply)

Mood Me, worth £19.50

Happy Me, worth  £18.50

Energy Me, worth  £18.50

Calm Me, worth £18.50

After the session, we’ll be sharing an exclusive Montgomery + Evelyn discount code.

Want in? Hurry spaces are limited! Reserve your spot now

EVENT DETAILS

When? Wednesday 3 March 2021 @ 6-7pm GMT 
Where: join via Zoom 
Tickets: £25

Sign up here on Eventbrite


