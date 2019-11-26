My name is Rob Hobson: I'm a nutritionist - and a chronic insomniac

My name is Rob Hobson and I’m an insomniac. Ironic really given I have just published a book on how to sleep well but hear me out.

Over the last 17 years I have trained and worked in the field of nutrition. I practice what I preach by eating well and exercising five times a week, but my nemesis has always been sleep. Eating and training are things that I can control, but sleep is annoyingly more difficult. It’s particularly frustrating to someone like me who prides themselves on living healthily.

For most of my adult life I’ve felt blessed if I managed to get more than five hours’ sleep. From the age of 18, I stacked up some bad habits – sleep played second fiddle to weekend partying. I completed three degrees at university and spent the years up to my mid-20s working until the small hours in bars and then dragging myself off to lectures the following day. I’d manage to grab six hours of sleep if I was lucky, but often it was only three or four. At the same time, I was also dealing with severe loss – my mother, father and brother all passed away, which undoubtedly had some impact on my sleep.

Fragmented sleep became a pattern that followed me into the start of my working life as a nutritionist. I was so used to surviving on very little sleep, it just seemed the norm. Every non-sleeper has unique problems, and my issue wasn’t getting to sleep but waking up shortly after; I’d get to sleep early in the evening only to wake up feeling refreshed shortly after and realising it was little past midnight. Rather than finding ways to help me get back to sleep my default was ‘game over’ as I got stuck into a box set, responded to emails or scrolled mindlessly through Instagram feeds.

This mindset led to initial boredom trying to fill the time but was quickly followed by anxiety, especially if I knew I had to be up early for work. In this situation, you start to set yourself sleep goals that may seem alien to those that sleep well. You convince yourself that if you can get just two or three hours sleep that is enough.

Everyone has different issues when it comes to sleep, and knowing and identifying this helped me to devise the methodology which forms the backbone of the ‘Art of Sleeping’. This little book on sleep guides the reader through a process of identifying what it is that may be keeping them awake, then helps readers to develop their own personal sleep ritual based around the key pillars of good sleep which are behaviour, environment and diet (BED). What helped me manage my insomnia.

10 strategies to help manage insomnia that worked for me

1. Take a nap

Opinion is divided on the efficacy of daytime napping; some say it hampers sleep at night and others hail it as an energising pick-me-up to help improve mood, alertness and performance. Fitting in a 30-minute nap mid-afternoon after a bad night works for me. I make sure to set an alarm because more than 30 minutes makes you feel groggy. Some people find that as little as ten minutes can help to beat fatigue.

2. Work with your circadian rhythm

Circadian rhythms are roughly 24-hour cycles that exist in every cell of the body, helping to set sleep patterns by governing the flow of hormones and other biological processes. These rhythms are controlled by your internal body clock which is influenced by environmental factors such as light. Blue light has a negative impact on the release of melatonin (the hormone that regulates the sleep cycle). This light is emitted by electrical equipment such as phones, laptops and TVs. Ditch this equipment an hour before bed if you have trouble sleeping. Blocking out all light from your room by way of black-out blinds or curtains is essential as is maintaining a cool bedroom temperature.

3. Jot down your thoughts

While I may seem cool on the outside, I am a total stress head on the inside which isn’t helped by the fact I work for myself. I always keep a pen and paper by my bed, which helps in several ways. Before I go to bed, I jot down a to-do list and any other points I need to think about the following day as well as any personal thoughts that may be playing on my mind. If I’m up during the night thinking, then I get up and write down my thoughts. Often the ideas I come up with during this time of the night are ingenious and better written down than being allowed to ruminate on a loop while lying in bed.

4. Determine the right bedding

Many people live with the same bedding for years on end. I replace my bedding every six months and to keep the cost down, I buy it all in the sales. I opt for a high thread count cotton and would always rather have just a couple of good quality sets than a cupboard full of linen.