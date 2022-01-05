Brunch is sorted with this tasty vegan shakshuka recipe from Bosh

Whether you're one of the 582,000 people partaking in Veganuary this year, or simply fancy trying some plant-based meals, this easy-to-make brunch classic is sure to make you fall in love with plant-based eating.

Taken from their latest recipe book, BOSH! on a Budget , BOSH! founders Henry Firth and Ian Theasby show how you can make a traditionally egg-centric meal plant-based without taking away any of the flavour. The duo has been vegan since 2015 and they're famed for their creative vegan takes on classic dishes and this is no exception.

"Served with toasted pitta for dunking, this silky red pepper stew feels warming and generous," says Ian. "We're chuffed with these vegan eggs; they look impressive and the flavour is fantastic. Super fun and perfect for Instagram!"

Ian's Simple Shakshuka

Serves: two

Main Ingredients

1 red pepper

2 tbsp olive oil

1 large white onion

1 fresh red chilli

3 garlic cloves

handful fresh coriander

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp smoked sweet paprika

½ tsp ras el hanout

1½ tbsp tomato puree

1 tsp caster sugar

1 tbsp red wine vinegar

1 X 400g tin chopped tomatoes

2 bay leaves

1 cinnamon stick

Salt

For the 'egg yolks'

½ yellow pepper

½ tbsp plant-based mayo

1 heaped tsp tahini

½ lemon

Salt

For the 'egg whites'

4 tbsp dairy-free yoghurt

½ lemon

Salt

To serve

1 spring onion

4 pitta breads

Method

You will need a large frying pan and a power blender

1. Blacken the peppers

Light your largest gas ring or preheat your grill to high. Put the red and yellow peppers directly on the flame or under the grill for ten to 15 minutes, turning them every five minutes, until blackened on all sides.

Set aside in a bowl to cool and steam with a plate over the top.

2. Cook the vegetables

Place the frying pan over medium heat and pour in the olive oil.

Peel and finely chop the onion and add it to the pan.

Halve the chilli, dice one half and finely slice the other.

Peel and grate the garlic cloves.

Add the diced chilli and garlic to the pan and stir, cooking for five minutes.

Finely chop the coriander stems and add them to the pan, reserving the leaves.

Add the oregano and the spices.

Stir and cook for another five minutes. Add the tomato puree and sugar and stir for five to ten minutes until the mixture is getting darker and sticky.

Add the vinegar to the pan and let it bubble away and evaporate.

Add the tinned tomatoes, bay leaves and cinnamon and a good splash of water and leave to simmer for eight to ten minutes, until thickened and combined.

Lower the heat and keep warm until needed.

3. Peel the peppers

Rub the burned skin from the cooled peppers with your fingers.

Seed and roughly chop the peppers.

Add the red pepper to the shakshuka.

Put the yellow pepper in the blender.

4. To make the 'egg yolk'

Add the plant-based mayo and tahini to the blender with the yellow pepper.

Squeeze in the juice of the lemon and season with salt. Blend to a paste

5. To make the 'egg white'

Put the yoghurt in a bowl. Squeeze in the juice of the lemon and season with salt. Mix to combine.

6. Finish the shakshuka

Remove the bay and cinnamon sticks from the pan. Taste the shakshuka and adjust the seasoning if necessary. If it looks dry, add a splash of water and stir it in. Make sure it's nice and warm.

Press the back of a spoon into the mixture to make four wells. Spoon a tablespoon of the 'egg white' into each well. Use a teaspoon to add a spoonful of the 'egg yolk' into the centre of each white.

7. To serve

Grill or toast the pittas. Scatter the reserved coriander leaves over the shakshuka. Finely slice the spring onion and scatter it over along with the sliced red chilli. Serve the pittas alongside for dipping