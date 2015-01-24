Inside Job: The Good Life Eatery’s Yasmine Larizadeh and Shirin Kouros

Ayesha Muttucumaru 24 January 2015
gtg-good-life-eatery-main

The co-founders of The Good Life Eatery give us a glimpse into what’s it’s like to be at the helm of one of London’s hottest healthy eating haunts

Since launching in late summer 2013, The Good Life Eatery has fast-become one of London’s most exciting healthy cafés. Founded by Yasmine Larizadeh and Shirin Kouros, the young entrepreneurs were first introduced to one another back in 2012 by their fathers. Following a year-and-a-half long research and development programme and a rigorous restaurant training scheme, they opened The Good Life Eatery and have since acquired a devoted fan-base both in Chelsea where the restaurant is based and beyond.

Proving that fast food can be healthy, hearty and delicious, its range of protein-rich smoothies, baked goods and superfood salads has seen it go from strength to strength, including having acquired the impressive accolade of being London’s first free-standing cold-pressed juice bar  - testament to the pair’s vision and talent for being one step ahead of the competition.

We caught up with the dynamic duo to ask them about starting a business from scratch, top tips for career success and about their journey so far.

GTG: Could you describe for us what your jobs entail? What does a typical day look like for you?

YL: I basically do all the design and business side of Good Life Eatery. My day is normally filled with management meetings to site visits, to lawyers’ offices, to meetings with accountants, to meetings with potential investors, as well as graphic design and branding.

SK: I take care of all the product development for the Eatery as well as the juices, smoothies, snacks etc. I also organise all of the special events so my day is spent between meetings with my chefs, meetings with suppliers, at events or I am at the Sloane Avenue kitchen or the production kitchen in Acton where I’m doing development.

GTG: What was the inspiration behind The Good Life Eatery?

YL: Fast casual healthy dining and generally yummy food that is hard to come by in London.

SK: Healthy yummy food that is both easy and accessible.

MORE GLOSS: 3 wellness experts share how they made-over their lives

GTG: What’s the most challenging project you have worked on?

YL: Acquiring sites as a young company in such a competitive market. The London commercial retail market is cut throat, sites get snapped up in a second and when you’re only operating one site, it’s a bit difficult to get landlords to take you seriously when you’re always up against the bigger chains like Prêt A Manger, Itsu and Eat.

SK: Keeping our food standards to the highest possible level and always consistent.

GTG: What motivates you?

YL: Seeing people smile when they eat our food and the general public response to our concept.

SK: Happy customers…and wanting to keep them happy and curious to try our new products.

GTG: How do you organise yourself?

YL: My iPhone, my MacBook Pro and my Smythson diary.

SK: Lists!!!!!! I write EVERYTHING in my Smythson Diary, my iPhone, and my MacBook Pro.

MORE GLOSS: 10 inspirational women on how they organise their lives

GTG: What advice would you give to anyone wanting to do what you do?

YL: Always leave a couple hours a day for yourself, be it to go to a yoga class, have lunch with a friend or cook dinner at home. You have to maintain somewhat of a balance in your life otherwise you might go a bit cuckoo.

SK: It’s a lot of work and the stress never stops, so you have to learn to take some time for yourself or you will go insane.

GTG: What's next for you?

YL: Tough question. I’ve been told never to plan because it always backfires, but since I’m the biggest neurotic planner I would have to say doing an MBA in the States is at the top on my list of things to do next and then potentially moving to LA for a bit if I can - but that’s miles down the road.

SK: Right now I’m just focusing on Good Life, we just started the journey…and we still have A LOT more to come!

The Good Life Eatery, 59 Sloane Avenue, London SW3 3DH.  www.goodlifeeatery.com .



You may also like

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide

Trypophobia: Does looking at small holes make you feel queasy?

Are you overtraining?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

River Island midi dress, £39

Cos linen shorts, £45

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

More Gloss

Health

The de-bloating ‘internal shower’ drink has gone viral on TikTok. We try it out

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Explore More