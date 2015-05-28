Inspiralized: The revolutionary cookbook you need to buy

Every now and then there’s a product, tool or appliance that creates a real beauty buzz in the GTG office. Indeed, everything from a new Naked eyeshadow palette to the latest immersive fitness class has been the reason for our bubbling excitement and eagerness to share with the world - but most recently however, our attentions have been held captive by a more gastronomic gadget. Yes, we’ve fallen head over heels for spiralizers.

Transforming your favourite seasonal vegetables into spaghetti like spirals in just a few minutes, spiralizers have been popping everywhere as the new kitchen gadget du jour. Simple, quick and uber fun to use, they’ve pretty much revolutionised our entire weekly menus allowing us to trade in carb-laden and calorific dishes for tasty, light nutritional goodness.

The problem however, was that after two weeks straight of courgetti spaghetti with pesto our imaginations were beginning to run a little dry - which is where this recipe book really came into its own.

After discovering the joy of spiralizing anything and everything, author Ali Maffucci recognised there was a lack of information, resources and communities that addressed the endless options and tasty treats that a spiralizer could whip up - so she decided to set it up herself.

Showing you how to transform more than 20 fruits and vegetables into healthy versions of foodie favourites, this book contains a whole host of breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack recipes that sees sweet potato transform into spaghetti carbonara, plantain form a bowl of Mexican nachos and cut up carrot roll into a delectable dessert.

Super easy to follow and almost impossible to mess up, each recipe is hearty, healthy and brimming with fresh flavours. If that wasn’t enough there’s also heaps of technical tips and tricks; nutritional information for each dish and every vegetable you can possibly spiralize; and advice for whether you’re feeding yourself, your family, or even a hungry crowd.

So, whether you’re low-carb, gluten-free, Paleo, or just fancy jumping on the raw bandwagon, this book is the best way to put some inspiralization back into your cooking.

Inspiralized, £12.99, buy online

