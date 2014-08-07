Introducing the new Detox Kitchen and Bodyism Clean and Lean Package

We’d definitely all eat a lot more healthily if we had a bit more time... right?

However, a new healthy eating diet delivery service from The Detox Kitchen and Bodyism looks like it could change all of that thanks to their new Clean and Lean Package.

Two of the biggest names in healthy eating and fitness, their client list includes a who’s who of the best celebrity bodies around from Gwyneth Paltrow and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley to Lara Stone and David Gandy. The high protein diet menu, rich in lean meat, fish and plant-based foods, has been created to boost energy levels, encourage healthy weight management and improve general wellbeing. Wheat free , dairy free and refined sugar free, it does what it says on the tin – clean up your diet, however with choices including king prawns with green papaya and mange tout salad and chicken burger with courgette noodle salad, the meals are by no means boring. Plus they’ve been made specifically with those who lead active lifestyles in mind with each daily delivery also coming with a serving of recommended Bodyism supplements to help bolster health and aid a good night’s sleep too.

“The Detox Kitchen seeks to celebrate what you can eat, not what you can’t,” says James Duigan, Founder of Bodyism and author of the Clean and Lean books. “That’s something we’ve always believed in at Bodyism and we’re lucky to have found a partner that shares in our enjoyment of healthy, wholesome food.”

Lily Simpson, founder of The Detox Kitchen also said, “We’re excited to be working with a brand that has such natural synergy with our own – something that was key in our decision to create our first collaborative package. The Clean and Lean philosophy aligns perfectly with our aim to show our clients how delicious healthy food can be.”

The Clean and Lean diet delivery package will be available from The Detox Kitchen for £42.99 per day from Monday 11th of August. Further details and a full menu can be found at www.detoxkitchen.co.uk .