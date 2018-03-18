How to choose the 'healthiest' wine

It’s no secret that I’m a fan of a drop of vino or two; I believe when it’s drunk in moderation, wine does have some positive health benefits including polyphenol antioxidants that support the gut microbiome. I didn’t use to be as fussy over the type of wine or the grape, but these days I’m much more aware of what goes into wine. For me - it’s got to be organic, biodynamic or ‘natural’ all the way. One of the questions I am asked the most is which is the ‘healthiest’ wine; my epiphany came when I was researching ‘natural’ wines a few years ago. Once your eyes have been opened to the difference, you’ll find it hard to go back. The issue is rather complex, in some ways a bit shady, but hopefully, I can help will help demystify what is included in your bottle of plonk.

Commercial wines - additives can cause reactions When it comes to most commercial wines, synthetic sulphites (or sulfites, same thing) are added as a mild preservative and stabilizer, among other things. Sulphites do occur naturally in many foods but to put it into perspective, wine has a lot more. A single egg contains six parts per million sulphites as opposed to a standard wine, which contains a whopping 350 - and while some of them are a natural part of the fermentation process, most of them are chemical derivatives. Sulphites aside there are other ‘ingredients’ used in the winemaking process that you would have your eyes out on stalks (and not because you have overdone it). These are additives such as yeast strains, sugar, casein, gelatin and isinglass which comes from the bladders of fish. Yes really! All these chemicals can be pretty nasty and can cause reactions in some people, from a heinous hangover to immune type reactions such as skin rashes. Organic wines - not quite as pure as you think You can find organic wines in most major retailers and you might assume that the term equates to a ‘natural’ wine. It does, but not entirely. These wines are not quite as pure as you think and in fact, EU certified organic wines are can include many chemical additives and a large number of sulphites unless they are deemed 100 per cent organic (which is rarely the case). If the grapes are grown organically then this qualifies the wine as organic, but any number of sulphites can be added post-harvesting. So they are not always as clean as they seem, however it’s likely that they contain fewer additives than the non-organic counterparts. Biodynamic wines - one step closer to natural Biodynamic wines take a more holistic approach to their production according to the Rudolf Steiner philosophy of following phases of the moon, seasonality and using animals to enhance fertilisation of the soil in order to enhance the quality of the grapes. Sounds a bit woo-woo, but this practice has been followed for centuries. Biodynamic wines can still legally contain up to 90ppm sulphites, so if you are sensitive to sulphites you may still have a reaction. However, they tend to grow organically, without chemicals and with less intervention so are one step closer to being natural.